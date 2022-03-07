The sky is not the limit | War reaches space, rocket crashes into the moon and more

Russia’s military actions in Ukraine have had major impacts on science, with missions postponed and even a suspension of collaboration between the Russians and NASA on the International Space Station experiments. The status of the most important missions affected can be found below, as well as other hot news from the astronomy universe.

Come on!

Ukraine conflict affects scientific research

A Souyuz rocket taking off from French Guiana on February 10 (Image: Reproduction/ESA/CNES/Arianespace)

In response to the sanctions imposed by the US and the European Union, the Russians have taken a series of decisions that are expected to impact space research, both those already underway and those that have not yet been launched. The first of these was the suspension of launches of Soyuz rockets, used by companies and space agencies in several countries. With this suspension, missions were compromised, such as the launch of OneWeb satellites.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

According to Russia, these satellites will only be launched if the company agrees they will not be used for military purposes and the UK government removes the investment it made in the company. Russia also suspended partnership with science experiments on the ISS, while Germany decommissioned the eROSITA telescope, developed and maintained in partnership with Russia to map black holes.

The Russians have also suspended the supply of rocket engines to American companies, but that decision does not seem to shake the confidence of international customers, such as the United Launch Alliance, which claims to already have enough engines for the next missions. Finally, to help Ukraine, which had its internet services affected, Elon Musk offered Starlink terminals, which arrived in Ukraine on Monday (28).

The stage of the unknown rocket on a collision course with the far side of the Moon has finally crashed into the surface of our natural satellite. It was not possible to observe directly, but an animation showed the simulation of the impact. The video was produced with software suitable for simulations of complex missions.

It is not yet known which rocket the object belonged to. At first, it appeared to be a piece of SpaceX’s Falcon 9, but suspicion fell on the Long March 3C, used to launch China’s Chang’e 5-T1 mission. China denies the claim.

Photo of the asteroid recorded 5.4 million kilometers from Earth (Image: Reproduction/Virtual Telescope)

Yet another asteroid has passed Earth’s orbit safely. This time it was 2001 CB21, a space boulder somewhere between 560 m and 1.2 km in diameter. Its approach was 4.9 million kilometers from our planet, equivalent to almost 13 times the average distance between Earth and the Moon.

The object’s passage was monitored by the Virtual Telescope Project, using a robotic telescope located in Rome with the right to a live transmission over the internet during the dawn of Friday (4).

The EDGES spectrometer collects signals with a table-sized radio antenna (Image: Reproduction/CSIRO Australia)

A signal identified in 2018 appeared to have come from the first stars that shone in the universe, and even suggested that new physics was proposed to explain it. However, a new study has shown that it was probably nothing more than an error produced by the instrument’s antenna.

In addition, the authors of the new research also consider that the sensitivity of the data obtained with the Shaped Antenna Measurement of the Background Radio Spectrum 3 (SARAS 3) radiometer is sufficient to rule out a possible cosmic origin for the signal. Still, the search for the signal of the first stars in the universe continues.

The crater, almost in the center of the image, is in the Lesser Xing’an mountain range (Image: Reproduction/NASA Earth Observatory)

An impact crater discovered in China has been recorded as the largest in the last 100,000 years. Named Yilan Crater, the formation is in Heilongjiang province, northeast China, and measures 1.87 km in diameter. At over 300 meters deep, it is also the youngest found on Earth’s surface.

The discovery took place after analysis of sediment samples collected at the center of the formation and age was measured by the carbon dating method. The conclusion is that the crater was between 46,000 to 53,000 years ago.

(1/3) Your Friday moment of zen: A beautiful new microscopic image from @MarsCuriosity teeny shows, tiny delicate structures that formed by mineral precipitating from water. (Penny approximately for scale added me)https://t.co/cs7t11BWAj pic.twitter.com/AU20LjY5pQ — Abigail Fraeman (@abbyfrae) February 26, 2022

The Curiosity rover found a microscopic formation… curious (pardon the pun). Smaller than a coin, the object resembles a small flower, but is actually a mineral formation, whose delicate structures are composed of minerals precipitated from the water.

The image is a mosaic composed of six photos and was produced by the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) instrument. Formations like this are known as diagenetic crystal clusters, that is, a recombination or reorganization of minerals into three-dimensional clusters.

Flight 20 was a success! ✅ In its 130.3 seconds of flight, the #MarsHelicopter covered 391 meters at a speed of 4.4 meters per second, bringing it closer to @NASAPersevere‘s landing location. pic.twitter.com/93pnuIuXaB — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) February 26, 2022

The NASA helicopter completed a year since its landing on Mars and remains “steady and strong”. To further establish the success of its technology, Ingenuity performed its 20th flight, traveling over 300 m at a speed of 4.4 m/s.

After this 130.3 second flight, it came closer to where it landed, when it was still attached to the Perseverance rover.

The HR 6819 system, located 1,000 light-years from Earth, was discovered in 2020 and appeared to harbor the closest black hole to Earth. More than that, it could be the first star system visible to the naked eye with a black hole included. However, an international team of scientists has concluded that HR 6819 is made up of two stars — and no black hole.

But that doesn’t make the system uninteresting. Rather, he is likely formed by a “vampire” star and a donor companion. While the companion loses some of its material, the other receives it and begins to spin faster.”

SpaceX must build the lander for the Artemis Program (Image: Reproduction/SpaceX)

The Artemis Program, which had the initial objective of taking new astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024, has suffered another extension: we will have to wait until 2026 at the earliest. One reason given at a US Congressional hearing is that NASA is trying to address multiple risks at once, while also trying to keep to a tight schedule.

Last year, NASA officials announced that the manned mission to the Moon would not take place until 2025, but arguments at the hearing led to the new deadline. There are also challenges related to the certification of the Human Landing System (HLS) lander and it will be necessary to certify new technologies “not yet mature”.

Read too: