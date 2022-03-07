Thierry Henry raises debate on mental health and defends Neymar: “He is asking for help” | french football

Former French striker Thierry Henry has raised the debate about football players’ mental health. The assistant coach of the Belgian national team used the example of Neymar, to whom he showed concern due to recent interviews. For Henry, the Brazilian ace “is asking for help”.

– Neymar has spoken many times in his recent interviews about his well-being and pressure. So my first thought is, ‘”Is he okay? He talks, but can you hear him? He’s asking for help.” There are things going on in his head, like any human being,” Henry said.

Neymar has 18 games and only four goals and four assists in the current season for Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian spent a long time away from the pitch due to an injury and still hasn’t shown his best football in 2022, which leads him to receive criticism. For Henry, the issue goes beyond the four lines. The former French player also mentioned Lionel Messi.

– When we talk about Messi or Neymar, exceptional players, we forget that dimension. When Lionel cried as he left Barcelona, ​​it was not scheduled. When you think you’re never going to leave somewhere and suddenly it happens, you’re in emotional shock. People say he has everything he needs in Paris, but it’s not that simple.

Thierry Henry made 123 appearances for France, with 51 goals scored. The former player, who made history for Arsenal in England and also had a remarkable time at Barcelona, ​​says that in his time the issue of mental health was a big taboo.

– When I left Arsenal for Barcelona it took me a year to get well. I arrived injured, I was in the process of divorce, I had to learn a new system. It was much more difficult, totally taboo. Even in the locker room. You’d get there and it was, “Are you okay? Yes.” Even if things weren’t going well. Today, a player can open up more. But if you say that you were mentally unwell, the next game will demand a lot from you. What will the fans sing? It’s not easy for them to accept you as you are-he concluded.