TikTok becomes ‘battlefield’ and shapes war narrative

In recent weeks, the landscape on TikTok has changed. Among dances, jokes, cute pets, sports moves, fashion tips and unlikely recipes, there are shots, tanks and bombs. With strong visual appeal, an aura of instant consumption and a sharp recommendation algorithm, the Chinese short video app has become one of the most important sources of images from the war in Ukraine. In a battle also fought in the digital environment, the platform began to shape and influence the conflict as quickly as zapping through the application.







Building destroyed by artillery fire in Irpin, Kiev region, Ukraine Photo: REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

On February 24, when Russia invaded the neighboring country, profiles of Ukrainian citizens (some of them very young) broadcast the military attack live. Rows of tanks, plumes of smoke and explosions seeped into the platform — and views jumped from thousands to millions as global apprehension grew. Inevitably, the images spread to other social networks, with unique angles that no media outlet in the world can offer.

In different ways, other social networks, such as Facebook and Twitter, have played important roles in political moments in different countries over the last decade. Twitter gave voice to dissidents in Iran (2009) and during the Arab Spring (2012), as well as capturing the Taliban’s invasion of Afghanistan in August of last year. Facebook, on the other hand, was an instrument of military repression in Myanmar (2020-2021) and allowed the mobilization and recording of the invasion of the US Capitol in January 2021. Nothing, however, resembles the first war witnessed by TikTok.

“The novelty of the Ukrainian conflict is that these new media are more widespread than ever, which facilitates the transmission of information. Propaganda efforts in a war are not new, but the environment in which they occur and the tools used are. “, explains Laerte Apolinário Júnior, professor of International Relations at the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo (PUCSP).

With the rise of TikTok, features such as short text and photos, mostly seen on other social networks, lose prominence to quick and addictive videos on mobile. “It’s a winning format because it’s great for storytelling. People have gotten used to it,” explains Edney Souza, a professor at Digital House. “Not only do you have a faster information network, you also have an app with a lot of global reach.”

It’s as if TikTok is the gunpowder that fuels the fire of human curiosity for conflict.

people like us

The power of the image during a war has always been decisive for popular mobilization, from the bodies of American soldiers in Vietnam to the explosions captured by the American channel CNN in the Gulf War. On TikTok, the commotion also happens because the videos reveal the routine of Ukrainians trying to live amid the conflict. It is a window to remember that, behind the decision of political leaders, there are normal people — the identification between those who watch and those who produce is immediate.

On her profile, user @valerisssh shows what you can prepare to eat in a bomb shelter. She lives in the city of Chernihiv, one of the regions attacked by Russian troops, about 150 km from Kiev. Among the images of the destruction of an old cinema and historic buildings, the young woman recommends a recipe for varenike, a kind of potato ravioli common in Eastern Europe.

“Perfect to eat after the war with sour cream or with Putin’s blood,” she says. In her profile, the video in which she walks through the city and shows the ruins has already surpassed 1.5 million views.

With the algorithm’s nature of displaying videos based on users’ tastes, anyone documenting the conflict, even if they have a few followers, could get sucked in and have their videos shared with millions of strangers around the world. This has revealed some unthinkable situations.

@valerisssh Come to Ukraine after the war and eat vareniki with potato! My mom best in it! #stopwar #ukraine #bombshelter ? Hava Nagila – The Jewish Starlight Orchestra

For example: the typical aesthetic of youth social networks goes to the combat zone. Alexandre, who owns the profile @alexhook2303, posted a video while he dances in uniform to Nirvana with colleagues — they use the rifles to simulate guitars while the song “Smells Like Teen Spirit” plays on the speakers.

@alexhook2303 # # #??? #??? #????????????? #???????????? #????? #??? ? Smells Like Teen Spirit – Nirvana

There are also digital influencers showing the conflict as naturally as someone who talks about a vacation trip. With over 2 million followers on TikTok, 24-year-old Julia Zaluznik (@zaluznik) has been documenting how she and her family have spent the days of war in Ukraine. In one of her most watched videos, Julia runs with a child in her arms as a siren sounds.

In another publication, the young woman asks in the caption: “Russia, do you really think that all other countries are lying and only you tell the truth?”. In the background, images of a tank in the middle of the street illustrate the request.

@zaluznik 6 ???? ????. ? ?? ???????? ??? ??? ?????? ???? ????????????… #???????????? #???????????????????????? ? ?????? (?????) – ????? ????

The strength of the Algorithm

Part of the secret to the app’s success, which helped to take the breath away from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, is its content recommendation algorithm. It’s a learning tool: the more makeup videos the profile sees, for example, the more content on the same topic will appear on the screen. Now, this logic has worked with war images.

“Contents involving war generate engagement, so the algorithms start to consider these posts as relevant and take this to people who might be more interested in seeing choreography or the goals of the round”, explains Carlos Affonso Souza, professor at the Institute of Technology and Society of Rio de Janeiro (ITS-RIO).

This unfolds with a certain dystopian air, as in science fiction series. On users’ timelines, bomb blasts are delivered after videos of puppies — for the algorithm, both receive the same treatment. When testing different “lenses” for millions of users, TikTok tries to guess what the customer’s taste is. If the “customer” stops and watches, it means they liked it.

After infiltrating the user’s tastes, who passively receive the material, the application manages to break boundaries and attract people who, until then, ignored the conflict, trapped in its “bubbles”. “The possibility of algorithms taking content about the war to more people is an opportunity to raise awareness”, explains Carlos Affonso.

Pressure

For experts, this “virality” of TikTok has real consequences, beyond the digital world.

“There are two important impacts. The first and most relevant is on global public opinion”, explains Eduardo Mello, coordinator of the undergraduate program in International Relations at Fundação Getúlio Vargas. “Ukraine has no hope of militarily resisting the invasion. The main way the country can put pressure on Russia is through NATO sanctions.” As a result of the commotion of people around the world, world leaders would be under more pressure to act with more speed and rigor.

“The second effect is to increase the morale of the Ukrainians themselves. The country’s leaders communicate with their domestic public opinion through social networks. The military publicizes their victories on social networks. This generates massive support from the population in the resistance”, adds Mello.

In this way, Volodmyr Zelensky, the former comedian elected in 2019 to govern Ukraine, has been a great enthusiast of social media as a weapon of defense. In his hands, there is not only a powerful communication tool: there is an enormous desire to show what is happening in the country.

“There is a different characteristic in this war. When Twitter was used during the Arab Spring, the platform was resisted by the countries that were going through the revolution. The internet was blocked”, explains Edney. “Now Ukraine wants the world to know what’s going on and TikTok is the country’s official witness.”

Felt

While showing the civilian side of combat, publications about the conflict spoil state propaganda in Russia, a nation with one of the largest digital devices in the world.

Accusing discomfort with the freedom of digital platforms, Vladimir Putin and his allies in the Kremlin banned the use of networks such as Twitter and Facebook. To access news from the West, with whom Ukraine maintains an alignment, Russian citizens use a digital hack to browse these blocked sites: they use VPNs, a kind of private network provider that hides the location where the user accesses the internet.

Although the Russian government has asked TikTok to stop showing military content to minors, there is still no confirmation that the app has been blocked like rivals – the Chinese origin of the platform certainly makes this equation more complex, as Beijing, albeit dubiously, he remains one of Putin’s few partners.

On the other hand, TikTok, like its American competitors, has blocked in Europe and the US the profiles of Russian media outlets, such as the state-owned RT network and Sputnik News, which further reduces the country’s presence on the most important platform. digital of this war.

Sought by the report, the app said that in the coming days it will apply a new labeling policy to the contents of some state-controlled media accounts. He also said that he is using a combination of technology and human analysis to protect the platform against disinformation, another “weapon” in this war and an old companion of armed conflicts, long before digital platforms.

For TikTok, these issues may be new. But for the other rival platforms, lies aimed at altering the real world are already known and old. The war only exacerbates the challenges the Chinese app will face.

“Lying during periods of war will happen through the platforms of its time. In the Iraq War, it was through television with the minister of propaganda, for example”, observes Mello, from FGV. “Now it’s through social media.”