TikTok suspends activity in Russia after Putin passes fake news law

The social network TikTok announced this Sunday (6) that it suspended its activities in Russia due to the dissemination of fake news. “Under Russia’s new ‘fake news’ law, we have no choice but to suspend live streams and new content on our video service while we review the security implications of this law. Our in-app messaging service does not will be affected,” the company said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Last Friday (4), President Vladimir Putin signed a law that determines criminal responsibility for those who disclose what he and the Russian government consider false news about the actions of the Armed Forces in Ukraine. Anyone who breaks the law can be jailed for up to 15 years, depending on the severity of the information published. On the same Friday, the Russian government blocked Facebook connection in the country claiming that the social network “discriminates” against Russian media.

3/ We will continue to evaluate the evolving circumstances in Russia to determine when we might fully summarize our services with safety as our top priority. More about our ongoing efforts here: https://t.co/Whwn5KwXmj — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) March 6, 2022

The TikTok statement also says, “We are a company that values ​​creativity and entertainment, and we can be a source of relief and human connection during a time of war, when people are facing isolation and tragedy. However, the safety of our employees and users remains our highest priority”. It follows: “We will continue to assess the circumstances regarding Russia to determine when we can safely resume our services.”



