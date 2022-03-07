Tips on how to minimize health risks when cleaning daily – Casa e Jardim

+



Some cleaning products can cause allergies, shortness of breath, nausea and even cancer if used long term (Photo: Towfiqu barbhuiya / Unsplash / CreativeCommons)

A clean and organized home is essential for the well-being and health of its residents. However, cleaning and tidying can involve processes and activities that, if not taken care of, can pose a risk to whoever is performing the task.

Posture, products and movements need to be correct to ensure everyone’s safety. Check out some tips given by experts to minimize possible risks below.

1. Do not use remover

The product is one of the most common solvents in Brazilian homes, as it is a versatile and instant-action product. But what not everyone knows is that the remover is made from a mixture of highly toxic and allergic substances. “The remover is the most dangerous product among all the others. It has high concentrations of benzene, a carcinogenic agent and capable of even altering the natural regulation of hormones in our body”, he explains. Allan Lopesfounder and global director of HBC – a company specializing in consulting and certification of constructions and healthy products.

2. Beware of bleach

Containing sodium hypochlorite, even if in low concentration, this other product loved by owners and housewives releases chlorine gas, which can cause irritation of the airways, tearing and headaches, in addition to worsening an existing asthmatic condition.

3. Do not mix products

Mixing chemicals can cause unknown reactions. In addition, it is possible for the combination to nullify its effects. According to Marcos Married, Allan’s partner at HBC, a combination that became common in the pandemic was bleach with alcohol. Although both have a sanitizing action, the effect is nullified when the products are mixed. The hypochlorite and alcohol are destroyed and form a new compound, acetaldehyde, which does not kill the coronavirus and can still cause skin irritation and burns.

4. Homemade Recipes

Homemade recipes that are known to be safe are a good option for those who want to replace the use of conventional products. In addition to being healthier, most of them can be made from water, alcohol vinegar, baking soda and alcohol. Another good alternative, according to Lopes, is to invest in natural and biodegradable products.

A tip is to always pay attention to the label and instructions for use from the manufacturers (Photo: CDC / Unsplash / CreativeCommons)

5. Avoid repeated movements

According to the orthopedic doctor Dr. David Gusmao, it is important to avoid movements that are repetitive and use force, such as cleaning glass and rubbing tiles. Therefore, these activities are indicated to be done sporadically.

6. Lowering posture

Bending down incorrectly to pick up and carry heavy objects puts stress on joints and muscles, which can lead to injury. “I also recommend avoiding staying in the squatting position for a long time, crouching down to clean, in which case it is better to sit on a stool”, comments Dr. Gusmão.

7. Beware of stairs

To clean higher places using a ladder, make sure the floor is firm and well supported. It is indicated to have two people for the task, where one helps to hold it to avoid accidents.

8. Respiratory health

People with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis, can develop allergic crises when cleaning. To prevent this from happening, the pulmonologist Dr. Arthur Feltrin indicates washing the nose with saline solution. “This procedure helps to unclog the nostrils and facilitate breathing. If you can, clean sofas and rugs dry, preferably with a vacuum cleaner, to prevent dust particles from hovering in the air, benefiting the crises”, he explains.

9. Use protective equipment

To mitigate the risks of allergies, poisoning or other accidents with chemical products, it is important to wear a protective mask. In this way, it is possible to filter the strong smell of substances, which can cause burning on the face, swelling and even allergic crises. Another preventive measure is to use gloves to reduce direct contact with chemical materials and the occurrence of dermatitis.

