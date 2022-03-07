Tugan Sokhiev, director of Russia’s Bolshoi Theater, resigns

the russian maestro Tugan Sokhiev announced this Sunday, 6th, that he left the position of musical director of Moscow Bolshoi Theater and gives National Orchestra of the Capitol of Toulouse (France), as a result of the conflict in Ukraine.

“Faced with the impossibility of choosing between my dear Russian and French musicians, I have decided to resign from my duties as musical director of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow and the National Capitol Orchestra in Toulouse with immediate effect,” Sokhiev said in a statement.

“I know that many people expected me to explain my position on what is happening at the moment”, in reference to the war in Ukraine, the conductor continued in a statement, transmitted by his manager to AFP.

“First of all, I want to remember the most important thing. I have never supported and will always be against any kind of conflict”, he said.

Although “some people question my desire for peace and think that as a musician I can defend options other than peace (…), I see this as surprising and offensive”, added Sokhiev, considered one of the most promising conductors.

Sokhiev also criticized the way his colleagues “artists, actors, singers, dancers or film directors receive threats and are treated threateningly and are victims of cancel culture”.

“They ask me to choose between one cultural tradition over another. (…) Soon they will ask me to choose between Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky and Shostakovich or Beethoven, Brahms and Debussy. This already happens in a European country like Poland, where Russian music is banned,” he lamented.