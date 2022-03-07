Ucam bets on courses in the Health area

Biomedicine, Aesthetics and Cosmetics, Physiotherapy and Nutrition are some of the options

The year 2022 brings new investments and challenges for the educational area and professional training at Universidade Candido Mendes. Law, Administration, Accounting and Economics courses are traditional in Campos dos Goytacazes. However, the institution also offers several courses in the area of ​​Health. Among students, interest in this segment in the job market is growing. This is what Professor Marcelo Costa addresses in this interview. He is the general coordinator of the Candido Mendes School of Health. In addition to face-to-face teaching, the institution also invests in Distance Learning (EAD).

Considered one of the best universities in the country, Ucam has praised and proven results, with maximum grades in the National Student Performance Exam (Enade/MEC), in addition to the “OAB Recommend Seal”. The institution invests in courses such as Biomedicine, Physical Education, Aesthetics and Cosmetics, Physiotherapy, Hospital Management and Nutrition. The possibility for the student to study remotely and to combine theoretical studies with laboratory practices are facilitated by the Candido Mendes Health School. The expectation is one of the best, according to Marcelo Costa.

Candido Mendes is a century-old University, with a long tradition in courses such as Law, Administration, Accounting Sciences and Economics. These have expressive results in Enade/MEC and other evaluations such as the Selo OAB Recommends. In this way, why did the University choose to enter the health area with a wide range of undergraduate courses?

Precisely because of its tradition and social commitment, Candido Mendes could not fail to contribute to the country at such an important moment, facing, perhaps, the biggest health crisis in the world (Covid-19 Pandemic). Considering health as a multifactorial phenomenon, our portfolio of courses could not fail to reflect this.

What courses will be offered and in what format?

Initially, and even due to the moment of social distancing that we are still experiencing, the format of the courses is in the distance model. Biomedicine, Physical Education, Aesthetics and Cosmetics, Physiotherapy, Hospital Management and Nutrition were organized in order to carry out studies of theoretical knowledge at a distance. However, the specific practice of each course will be developed in person, in our professional skills learning laboratories.

Why the option for EAD? What are the advantages?

Right now, it’s almost a mandatory option. However, in any circumstance, the distance model allows the student to carry out their studies wherever they are, whenever they can, as often as they want. This opens up a great opportunity for those who, for different reasons, but especially professional ones, were unable to fulfill their dream, their chosen degree.

What can students expect from the curricula of these courses?

The grid concept is imprisoning. Our matrices were organized in order to implement a highly consistent educational project, valuing the traditional content of each area. However, seeking innovative content and approaches and strong practical experience. All this packed with the best technological tools, highly qualified teachers and active in the job market.

How was the faculty chosen?

Carefully! Currently, we have 100% masters and doctors. All of them still working professionally in the job market. This brings us a great competitive advantage, as they are professionals who bring Candido Mendes closer to the institutions in which they work professionally. This is very good, as it means a great opportunity for specific experiences and future work opportunities.

What kind of tools will be available to students who take the courses?

The best of Distance Learning Technology, organized under the axis Didactic Material – Virtualized Laboratories – Virtual Library. All with unlimited free access.

How will the practical disciplines happen?

They will take place in our Professional Skills Learning Laboratories, preferably on Saturdays; allowing those who work during the week to carry out their practice without major problems or restrictions.

And the selection? How is it made?

The selection process is also online and can be done even from your cell phone through the website: https://ead.candidomendes.edu.br/

What are the professional perspectives of those who currently choose a Health course?

The prospects are absurdly great, pointed out by several research institutes and the job market. The pandemic provoked an awakening, even if a little late, in the entire population, in the direction that health care deserves great attention and must be continuous. Therefore, in addition to the formal job market, entrepreneurship will expand alarmingly in the area of ​​Health.

By what means can interested parties seek more information?

At first, I recommend doing your initial survey on our website: https://ead.candidomendes.edu.br/.

Afterwards, you can choose to follow this access; or else, seek more information at one of our centers that, for sure, will give the best attention and refer the interested parties to the managers of the School of Health, in case they need further clarification.