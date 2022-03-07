Ukraine and Russia fight image and communication war

Between trenches, bunkers and battlefields, the ukrainian war has been fought on other fundamental fronts in any encounter: that of the information field. This Friday, the 4th, the Russian parliament decided to block the Facebook it’s the twitter in the country after companies blocked Russian information channels or made it clear where the news is coming from, signaling that the sources are linked to the Kremlin. Meta, the company that controls Facebook, also decided to limit the monetization of posts from Russia. The company has banned Russian advertising to any user in the world.

On Wednesday 2, Russia admitted, for the first time, the death of 498 soldiers in the fascist carnival of Vladimir Putin in the country. At the same time, the military adviser to Ukraine’s presidency, Oleksiy Arestovich, used the cameras to disclose that, by the country’s accounts, more than 7,000 Putin soldiers died in the incursion. the american newspaper The New York Times made a more solid balance – and further away from propaganda -, putting between 2,000 and 3,000 casualties in the Russian army. The numbers are relevant. After all, it’s not just bullets and bombs that win a war.

Former television star, the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has used communication and images of resistance as a trump card — and, it should be noted, acting with courage, receiving a standing ovation in the European Parliament. “Zelensky conveys, through his choice of use of colors and clothes, the image that he is prepared to fight the Russian onslaught. This is because the green color is associated with vegetation, which makes it easier to camouflage, which is why they are used in many military services”, says Gabriela Garvares, image strategist. For her, the appearance before the public in an olive green shirt with Ukrainian insignia and military attire — unlike the use of formal clothes — shows the leader’s penetration in the daily life of the population, a fact that generated positive repercussions for more than 90% of the population of the parents.

At the same time, Russia — rightly seen as a pariah before the world — uses democratically questionable artifices to impose its vision. Appearing always distant, in a suit and giving orders in public, Putin tries to demonstrate authority. The autocrat ordered the closure of the few Russian outlets not linked to the Kremlin and a ban on the dissemination of what he considers “fake news” and banned the term “war” in publications. In response, social networks such as Twitter have banned outlets such as Russian Times, with full influence of the Russian public power, of its platform — measure, also, seen as of debatable nature. “Is it permissible for someone who defines himself as a stage to determine what actors do in this place? What Putin does is execrable, but who defines what is true? I believe that the best regulation for lying is the truth, not prohibition”, says Daniel Domeneghetti, a partner at Consulting Corp, an internet and media consulting firm.

The Chinese strategist Sun Tzu (544 BC – 496 BC), author of the classic The Art of War, defined as few others the asymmetry of information as a device to emerge victorious from a battle. “When able, pretend to be incapable; when ready, pretend to be unprepared; when near, pretend to be far away; when far away, make believe it is near,” he wrote. The dissemination of information and narratives is as pressing as the battle itself, which takes on new contours in a war fought in real time on social networks and television, and with coverage in the traditional press.