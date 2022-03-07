Ukraine forces captured Russian soldiers to parade to show ‘regret’

Sign on the way of Russian soldiers on Ukrainian territory reads: “Putin lost, the world is with Ukraine” (photo: Daphne ROUSSEAU / AFP)

Ukraine paraded Russian soldiers captured at the front and forced to show repentance before the press, a political use of prisoners of war that raises doubts and has propaganda purposes.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) recalled that captured enemies must be treated with “dignity”, and the Russian government accused the Ukrainian authorities of “torturing” the imprisoned soldiers.

Ukraine has been concerned about protecting its image against Russia, which invaded the country on February 24, causing hundreds of civilian deaths.

The country is the target of an unparalleled international solidarity campaign. But on Friday, Ukrainian authorities lined up 10 young Russian soldiers under the neon lights of a Kiev newsroom, their faces drawn or scratched.

Red-eyed, some dodged the cameras, staring at the wall or their boots. Others, however, seemed more comfortable.

It was the second time in a week that the SBU, the Ukrainian security services, had carried out this type of practice.

The ICRC recalled in a statement that, in accordance with the Geneva Convention, “prisoners of war and civilian detainees must be treated with dignity and protected at all times of ill-treatment and public exposure, including in images that circulate publicly on social media. social”.

AFP asked the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the SBU about this, but they declined to comment.

In a video, Oleksii Arestovich, an adviser to the presidency, limited himself to calling for “humane treatment of prisoners” and recalled that Ukraine’s western partners remain vigilant.



– “Your army” –

On Friday, the scene was painful. The soldiers arrived at the press conference site, the headquarters of the Ukrainian press agency Interfax, and were lined up, blindfolded with duct tape.

They advanced holding each other’s shoulders to keep from falling, noted an AFP journalist. They were then taken to a room where they watched several videos.

According to the sound that was heard, it sounded like images of bombings. “Zhytomyr, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, look what your army is doing,” said a Ukrainian officer behind the door.

“You know that they will tell their parents that they died during exercises, not that they were here,” he added, assuring that Russian soldiers were “lucky” to show their families that they were still alive.

Then the young soldiers in Russian uniforms had to announce to the cameras their name, their unit and in what condition they arrived Ukraine. And they claimed to have voluntarily offered to denounce Russia’s actions in Ukraine, a statement that raises doubts, as they all expressed themselves in the same way.

All assured that they were treated well and concluded by asking the Russians not to believe the “lies” of President Vladimir Putin.

Russia did not react specifically to these scenarios, but Foreign Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed on February 27 that Russian prisoners of war were being subjected to the same “torture” perpetrated by “German Nazis and their henchmen”. .

In turn, the Ukrainian army appealed directly to the mothers of captured Russian soldiers, creating a website to organize their travels to Ukraine through a Polish border crossing point and so that they can pick up their children.

“Unlike Putin’s fascists, we Ukrainians do not wage war against captured mothers and their children,” the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to the Ukrainian General Staff, since February 24, 200 Russian soldiers have been captured. In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry indicated that 572 Ukrainian fighters were captured.

The numbers are impossible to verify with independent sources.