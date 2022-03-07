Ukraine: IAEA expresses concern over Zaporijia nuclear plant | World

Reproduction/YouTube/Ukrainian Nuclear Authority Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine

After Russian soldiers took control of Ukraine’s Zaporijia nuclear plant, Europe’s biggest, on Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which oversees nuclear activity, said it was concerned about the site on Sunday.

In a statement, the IAEA stated that the Ukrainian government had informed that the direction of the nuclear power plant, located in southeastern Ukraine, was under the orders of Russian forces, and that any management action at the plant – including measures related to the technical operation of the six reactor units – requires prior approval from the Russian commander.

For the IAEA, this development goes against one of the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and security that were outlined at the meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors, which took place on March 2, convened to address the safety, security and safeguard implications of the situation. in Ukraine.

More specifically, Russia’s takeover of the plant violates the third pillar established at the meeting, which states that “operational personnel must be able to fulfill their safety and security functions and have the ability to make decisions free from undue pressure.”

Other information given to the IAEA by the Ukrainian government is that Russian forces on the ground have shut down some mobile networks and the internet, so that reliable information from the website cannot be obtained through normal communication channels.

— Less than 24 hours after Ukraine’s regulatory authority said it was able to maintain communications with Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant, it said today that phone lines, as well as emails and faxes, were no longer working. Cell phone communication was still possible, but with low quality.

The lack of communication runs counter to another pillar defined at the Vienna meeting, number 7, which ensures that the plant “must have reliable communications with the regulator and others”.

“I am extremely concerned about these developments that have been reported to me today. Just days after presenting the seven key elements of nuclear safety and security to the IAEA Board, several of them are already being compromised. In order to be able to operate the plant safely and securely, management and staff must be able to carry out their vital tasks in stable conditions, without interference or undue external pressure,” said Managing Director Rafael Mariano Grossi.

Despite communication problems, the regulator was able to provide up-to-date information on the operational status of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, and confirm that radiation levels remain normal. Of the six reactors, Unit 1 is under planned maintenance until mid-2022, Unit 2 is now operating at full capacity, Unit 3 is in a cold shutdown state, Unit 4 is operating at near full capacity, Unit 5 is cooling to a standby state and Unit 6 is in cold shutdown.

