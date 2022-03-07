Ukraine negotiator murdered over weekend could be Russian spy: Ukrainian media









The dispute between Ukraine and Russia also takes place in the field of opposing versions of the same news. The death of one of the Ukrainian negotiators, Denis Kireyev, made public over the weekend, had two different explanations.

Kireyev, a 45-year-old banker, has held senior positions in several Eastern European institutions. As pictures of the meeting in Belarus for the first round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine show, on February 28, he was seated at the table as a representative of the Ukrainian delegation, although he was not mentioned in the list of officials from the country assigned to the mission that day. day, which further adds to the mystery of his name.

There was also a new attempt at negotiations, on Thursday (3), without Kireyev. The third meeting should take place this Monday (7).

Ukraine confirmed on Saturday (5) the death of the negotiator.

According to the government, he died on a special mission, alongside two other intelligence officers. However, there is no explanation of further details of the episode.

A Ukrainian army tweet about the case says “they died defending Ukraine”.

According to another version, published by the Ukrainian press and shared by the country’s deputy, Alexander Dubinski, Kireyev was reportedly executed on Saturday by security agents after being arrested on charges of treason.

The Russian newspaper Pravda added fuel to the fire by saying that he had passed on inside information to the government of Vladimir Putin.











In its English version, Pravda adds that “according to interlocutors in political circles, the Ukrainian Security Service had solid evidence of Kireyev’s betrayal, including recordings of telephone conversations.”

Ukraine’s Kanal 5 TV channel reported in early February that denounced Kireyev’s ties to the Russian government.

On the 16th, as you can see on the website of the communication vehicle (in Ukrainian or English), there was a protest with about 100 activists from NGOs from the country in front of the Security Service of Ukraine, who asked for investigations by the agency on the employee of the government.

The Kanal 5 text says that the protesters demanded an investigation into the “possible involvement of banker Denis Kireyev with Russian special services and the leak of data on Ukraine’s military acquisitions”.

“He should be tried for treason because he was a civil servant and leaked information to the Russian secret services. Instead, he was given a high position in the government. It’s a shame. Why is this happening?”, asked one of the protesters.



















