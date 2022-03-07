Ukraine sinks its biggest warship so Russians won’t attack it

Ukraine’s navy purposely sank its largest warship on Friday, according to Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, so that it “does not fall into the hands of the Russian enemy”.

“The commander of the flagship of the Ukrainian Navy carried out the order to sink the ship, so that the frigate Hetman Sahaidachny under repairs does not fall into enemy hands. It’s hard to imagine a harder decision to make,” Reznikov said on Facebook.

The frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was undergoing repairs when the war broke out, and would not have been able to get it ready in time. The hull was filled with water, but not completely submerged, so that in the future, the Ukrainians will be able to retrieve it.

The ship was in the town of Mykolaiv on the Black Sea, which according to local vehicles was taken on Friday morning. Ukrainian intelligence had information that Russian naval forces planned to capture the vessel.

The Defense Minister added that Ukraine will in the future build a new “modern and powerful” fleet. The frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was the only major ship in the Ukrainian navy since Russia annexed Crimea and seized several vessels.