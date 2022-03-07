Ukrainian actor who joined the army dies at 33, festival says | Pop & Art

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee died at the age of 33 on Sunday after a battle in Irpin, Ukraine.

He joined the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend the country against the Russians in recent weeks.

LIVE: follow the latest news about the war

The information was provided by the page of the Odessa International Film Festival, the main Ukrainian event in the sector.

“On March 6, as a result of a bombing by Russian occupiers in the Ukrainian city of Irpin, the famous Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee was killed. He was 33 years old,” the statement reads.

Also known as Pavlo Li and Pasha Li, the actor posted the photo in military uniform on March 1.

It was in Irpin that this weekend, a woman and two children, a mother and children, died after a Russian mortar attack on the escape route that locals are using to escape advancing invading troops. The video below shows the exact moment of the attack.

Three people die in attack on civilians’ escape route near Kiev

Ukrainian president vows revenge: ‘We will not forgive’

“We appeal to the world community to help Ukraine in the fight against Russia and stop the war”, continues the text published by the festival.

In cinema, Pasha Lee acted in “Shtolnya” (2006), “Zvychayna sprava” (2012), “Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors” (2013) and “The Fight Rules’ (2016).

He was also a singer, voice actor and TV presenter in Ukraine.

Actress Anastasiya Kasilova, who worked with Lee on the series “Provincial” last year, made a post in honor of her colleague.