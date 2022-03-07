Ukrainian forces have regained control of Mykolayiv regional airport and other parts of the city, says governor

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reaches its 12th day; representatives of the two countries hold the third round of negotiations this Monday

Anatolii Stepanov / AFP Ukrainian soldiers after clash with Russian force



Governor Vitaliy Kim informed on Monday, 7, that the Ukrainians took back control of the airport in Ukraine from Mykolayiv. “The roads are open, we control the bridges, you can leave Mykolayiv (city) and other cities safely,” Kim said in a televised statement. The Ukrainian authorities also reported that they had taken the city of Chuhuiv out of Russian power. The governor also stated that Russia’s military had been driven out from several other points around Mykolayiv.

The invasion of Ukraine is now in its 12th day, and representatives of the two countries hold this Monday, the third round of negotiations to reach a ceasefire. THE Russia has already said that it does not give up its demands, and Ukraine wants the attacks to stop immediately. In the second round, which took place on Thursday, the 3rd, the sides reached an agreement on the creation of humanitarian corridors for the safe evacuation of civilians, however, over the weekend this did not happen and a family of four ended up dying while fleeing the war