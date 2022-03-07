Ukrainian mayor killed while distributing food

KIEV, MAR 7 (ANSA) – The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Gostomel, Yuri Illich Prylypko, was killed by Russian soldiers, local authorities said on Monday (7). The town is home to the Antonov airport, already the scene of a conflict between the two countries’ military on February 25, and is close to the capital Kiev.

“The mayor of the city of Gostomel, Yuri Illich Prylypko, was killed while distributing bread to the hungry and medicine to the sick. Nobody forced him to walk under the occupants’ bullets, he could have hidden in a basement. But he died for his own people, for Gostomel, for his community. He died a hero,” reads a post on the city’s Facebook page. The circumstances of Prylypko’s death have not been clarified.

According to the mayor of Kiev, Vitalii Klitschko, Russian soldiers have increased their offensives to cities close to the capital, such as Gostomel, Bucha, Vorzel and Irpin. “In extreme anger, the enemy destroys cities and deliberately kills civilians. We are doing everything in the capital to help citizens, to create a reserve of food, medicine, essential goods. We will distribute and provide help to those who need it most”, said the former boxer in an interview with “CNN”.

Although the attacks began on February 24, the capital Kiev was not attacked directly like other Ukrainian cities, but is being increasingly surrounded, with specific actions in nearby locations. (ANSA).







