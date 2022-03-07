Ukrainian minister says 20,000 foreign volunteers volunteered to fight Russia

Nearly 20,000 foreign fighters volunteered to help Ukraine to fight the Russia, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, this Sunday (6). “The number is now close to 20,000 volunteers. They come mainly from European countries,” Kuleba told CNN.

According to the Ukrainian foreign minister, “many people have hated Russia” for years, but they did not dare to oppose it. “When people saw that the Ukrainians were fighting, that they weren’t putting their arms down, it encouraged them to join the fight,” he added.

Expressing “understanding this need to fight”, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy considered, however, “more important” to obtain “political, economic and military” assistance from the rest of the world and especially “for air defense”.

In late February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced the creation of an “international legion” of foreign fighters to help repel the Russian invasion. Volunteers were called to attend Ukrainian embassies in their respective countries.

Denmark has given the green light to its citizens as well as British Foreign Minister Liz Truss. But British Army Chief of Staff Admiral Tony Radakin said on Sunday it would be “illegal and useless” for British citizens to join the fighting in Ukraine.



