Ukrainian movie star who joined the army is killed in combat – Monet

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee pictured as a member of the Ukrainian army (Photo: Facebook)

Ukrainian actor, voice actor, singer and songwriter Pasha Lee died at the age of 33 in combat during a Ukrainian army clash with Russian invaders in the city of Irpin.

The artist’s death came to the public in a post shared on the official page of the Odesa International Film Festival, being reported by the American newspaper New York Post.

Ukrainian actor Pasha Lee (Photo: Facebook)

According to international media, Lee died yesterday, March 6. He is said to have joined the Ukrainian army a few weeks ago, in solidarity with his countrymen facing Russian armed forces in action in Ukraine.

Lee acted in films like ‘Shtolnya’ (2006) and ‘Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors’ (2013), both by filmmaker Lyubomyr Levytsky. He also had ‘Zvychayna sprava’ (2012), ‘The Fight Rules’ (2016) and ‘Meeting of classmates’ (2019) under his belt.

A colleague of Lee’s in the cast of the series ‘Provincial’, the Ukrainian actress Anastasiya Kasilova used her Facebook account to mourn the death of her friend: “An actor, presenter, colleague and good friend. I will never forgive!”

