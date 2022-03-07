Ukrainian negotiator dies and deputy says man betrayed government

A Ukrainian involved in negotiations to end the Russian invasion was killed on Saturday (5) in Kiev. Deputy Alexander Dubinski, however, claimed that Denis Kireiev died after being arrested on charges of betraying the government.

Ukrainian authorities said that, in addition to them, other members of the intelligence service “were killed while carrying out a special mission”.

Journalists covering the armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia report that anyone on the street is treated as a suspect of sabotage or collaboration with invaders.

So far, the governments of Volodomyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin, respectively, have already held two rounds of negotiations last week. The Russian president wants Zelensky to stop resisting the invasion, accept to disarm and guarantee not to join NATO.

‘Negotiation or War’

Putin reiterated this Sunday (6) that he will achieve “his goals” in Ukraine “through negotiation or through war”. The statement came during an hour and 45-minute telephone conversation with French President Emanuel Macron.

According to the Paris government, the Frenchman saw Putin “very determined to achieve his goals”among them “what the Russian president calls the ‘denazification’ and neutralization of Ukraine”, as well as the recognition of sovereignty over Crimea and the independence of Russian-speaking territories.