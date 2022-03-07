Ukrainian soldiers marry amid war

BBC General

06/03/2022

Amid the bloody horror of war, a couple from the Ukrainian defense forces got married. The ceremony took place not far from a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kiev, the country’s capital.

In the surreal scene, Valery and Lesya, both dressed in camouflage uniforms, held a small ceremony surrounded by other members of Ukraine’s armed forces – and the mayor of Kiev.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, according to the United Nations (UN).

The United Nations Human Rights Office updated the number of confirmed victims in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February.

It says at least 364 civilians were killed, including 25 children, and 759 others wounded. But it says the actual numbers are likely to be “considerably higher”.

“The majority of recorded civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide area of ​​impact, including heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes,” the office said.

The departure of civilians from the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol was halted for a second day, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Ukrainian and Russian forces have blamed each other for failing to abide by a ceasefire to allow the local population to leave, after a similar deal collapsed yesterday.

The International Committee of the Red Cross hopes to begin evacuating 200,000 people from the besieged port city.

And it says its teams carried out the opening of an evacuation route from Mariupol to Zaporizhzhia before “hostility resumed”.

