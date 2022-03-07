Ukrainian soldiers marry amid war

The couple kneel in a field surrounded by other uniformed soldiers

The couple kneel in a field surrounded by other uniformed soldiers

Amid the bloody horror of war, a couple from the Ukrainian defense forces got married. The ceremony took place not far from a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kiev, the country’s capital.

In the surreal scene, Valery and Lesya, both dressed in camouflage uniforms, held a small ceremony surrounded by other members of Ukraine’s armed forces – and the mayor of Kiev.

A soldier holds Lesya’s helmet above his head to protect her wedding veil during the ceremony

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko congratulates the couple on their marriage

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, according to the United Nations (UN).

Smiling Valery and Lesya share a drink at the celebration

The United Nations Human Rights Office updated the number of confirmed victims in Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February.

