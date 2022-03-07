Ukrainians say they have regained control of Chuhuiv

Ukrainian authorities said today (7th) that they had regained control of the city of Chuhuiv, in the northeast of the country, and the airport in Mykolayiv after the invasion of Russia. The information is from Sky News.

According to the head of the regional state administration Vitaliy Kim, the Russian military was expelled from the airport and several other points around Mykolayiv.

This Monday is the 12th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory. For today, the third round of talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations in search of understanding is expected. The meeting is scheduled to start at 11:00 am Brasília time, according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

Image: UOL Art

Russia promises ceasefire

Russia says it will hold a ceasefire starting this morning and will open humanitarian corridors in some Ukrainian cities, such as the capital Kiev. The Ukrainian government, however, fears that the action could be a strategy to concentrate forces and launch a new wave of attacks. Ukraine says it expects a battle for Kiev in the coming days. The mayor of a town close to the capital was killed while distributing humanitarian aid.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had initiated a ceasefire starting at 10 am Moscow time (4 am ET) today to allow the evacuation of civilians to Belarus or Russia. Moscow said it would open humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kiev, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Sumy. For Ukraine, the Russian proposal is unacceptable, saying that Ukrainians should be able to stay in the country, leaving the areas most at risk.

The move follows a request from French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday, according to the ministry.

!— start: modalbumfotos —>