UN agency says nuclear power plant safety at risk – News

The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), of the UN, reported this Sunday (6) that a Russian military took over the technical management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantthe largest in Europe, which goes against the basic principles for the safe operation of the installation.

“The management of the plant is now under the orders of the commander of the Russian forces that took over the site last week,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.





The Argentine said he was “greatly concerned” about the change, which, according to him, goes against the essential pillars of nuclear safety, by limiting the ability of the facility’s technical staff to “make decisions free from undue pressure.”

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is the largest in Europe and one of the largest in the world. It has six nuclear reactors and was taken over by Russian forces last Friday night (4). A fire at the plant was generated during the confrontation, but it was quickly brought under control and there was no increase in radioactivity levels.

The takeover of the site by the Russians has raised fears across Europe that a nuclear accident like the one at Chernobyl in 1986 could now happen again. Fortunately, that didn’t happen.



