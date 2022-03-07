Under threat, Russia warns countries to help Ukraine fighter jets

This Sunday (6) Russia warned neighboring countries of Ukraine about the risk of receiving Ukrainian fighter planes used in the war. The countries that risk receiving the planes will be considered enemies of Russia.

According to Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, “Virtually all combat-ready Kiev regime aircraft have been destroyed. But we know from a reliable source that some Ukrainian aircraft flew to Romania and other neighboring countries.”

Konashenkov reported that “helping” from other countries could be considered an involvement of that country in the armed conflict. The Prime Minister of Romania, Nicolae Ciuca, in an interview with a television station said that “you can try to intimidate us, we have no reason to feel threatened”.

Since February 24, Ukraine has been the target of an invasion by the Russian army. The country calls on Western countries to establish a no-fly zone over their territory.

Last Saturday (5), Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia would consider any country that tries to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine as a military adversary.