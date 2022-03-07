US and Europe weigh possible exile of the president

FILE – In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 28, 2022. A new poll finds little support among Americans for a major US role in the Russia -Ukraine conflict. President Joe Biden has acknowledged the growing likelihood of a new war in Eastern Europe will affect Americans even if US troops don’t deploy to Ukraine. Just 26% of Americans say the US should have a major role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)

US and Europe have discussed how the West would support Ukraine if the president needed to leave Kiev

Discussions range from a move to Lviv, in western Ukraine, to exile in Poland.

Volodymyr Zelensky wants to stay in Kiev and has rejected talks other than military support

Leaders from the United States and the European Union began to discuss how the West would support Ukraine’s government if President Volodymyr Zelensky needed to flee Kiev. The information is from the CNN network.

Discussions range from supporting Zelensky and top Ukrainian officials in a possible move to Lviv, in western Ukraine, to the possibility that the president and his advisers will be forced into exile in Poland, establishing a new government.

Heads of state have been wary of raising the possibility of a government-in-exile directly with Zelensky, because he wants to stay in Kiev and has so far rejected talks other than military support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

According to officials interviewed by CNN, there have been discussions about sending one or more members of Zelensky’s government to an offsite location, where a government could be established if Kiev falls and the president is unwilling or unable to leave.

Ukraine also has a plan for “continuity of government in one form or another” if Volodymyr Zelensky is killed, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CBS.

“The Ukrainians have plans that I won’t talk about or go into detail about to ensure there is continuity of government one way or another, and I’ll leave it at that,” Blinken said.

Blinken praised Zelensky for his “leadership” during the Russian invasion: “The leadership that President Zelensky has shown, the whole government has shown is remarkable, they have been the embodiment of this incredibly courageous Ukrainian people.”