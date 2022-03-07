US considers sending Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine

Military MIG-29 fighter jets similar to the one the United States is considering sending to Ukraine – Photo: Hristo Rusev/Getty Images

US considers supplying fighter jets from Soviet-era Poland to help Ukraine face Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky begged the US government for military aid

White House discusses deal with Poland that would replace Polish planes with American F-16s

The United States is considering supplying fighter jets from Soviet-era Poland to help Ukraine face Russia. The information is from The New York Times newspaper. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky begged the US government for military assistance.

The White House said a deal was being discussed with Poland that would replace Polish planes with American F-16s, but officials in the European country were not enthusiastic.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s office denied on Twitter that it will send planes to Ukraine: “Poland will not send its fighter jets to #Ukraine, nor will it allow the use of its airports. We have helped significantly in many areas.”

A jet supply deal would require congressional approval and is being discussed with other NATO countries, but the organization wants to avoid any direct conflict with the Russian military in Ukraine or in its airspace.

During a visit to Moldova, US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said that the US is studying the idea of ​​supplying jets to Poland if the country chooses to send its own jets to Ukraine.

“We are now actively looking at the issue of planes that Poland can supply to Ukraine and looking at how we can supply if Poland decides to supply these planes,” Blinken said. “I can’t put a time limit on it, but I can just say that we’re looking very, very actively.”

The European Union had looked into the idea of ​​supplying Soviet jets to Ukraine. Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles even promised them, but the idea was dropped. Among the countries in the group, only Poland, Slovakia and Bulgaria still use Soviet-era jets.