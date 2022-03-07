US, European Allies and Japan Discuss Ban on Russian Oil Imports | World

On Sunday (6), US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said discussions on the matter were “very active”.

“We are now in very active discussions with our European partners about banning Russian oil imports into our countries, while, of course, at the same time maintaining a stable global supply of oil,” Blinken said in an interview with NBC TV. .

In the same vein, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said in a letter released Sunday night that the House is “exploring” legislation to ban the import of Russian oil and that the US Congress intends to pass this week $10 billion in aid to Ukraine in response to the military invasion of Moscow.

Blinken, who is on a European tour to coordinate with allies on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, added that he discussed oil imports with President Joe Biden and his cabinet on Saturday.

Blinken’s comments come amid soaring oil prices and after the United States and its allies imposed sanctions on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.