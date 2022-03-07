US government officials travel to Venezuela to try to isolate Putin

Senior US government officials traveled to Venezuela on Saturday for meetings with representatives of the government of Nicolás Maduro, as Washington tries to isolate Russia from its allies amid the conflict in Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted the United States to pay more attention to President Vladimir Putin’s allies in Latin America, which Washington believes could become security threats if confrontation with Russia deepens,” the newspaper said, citing unidentified sources close to the topic.

Sources in the US administration of Joe Biden and the Maduro administration did not respond to requests for comment at this time.

The United States and Venezuela broke diplomatic ties in 2019, when Maduro assumed a second term after much-questioned elections. Washington recognized then-opposition leader Juan Guaidó, president of the legislature, as the only legitimate authority, and imposed several sanctions on Caracas to try to force Maduro out.

The measures include an embargo, in effect since April 2019, which prevents Venezuela from trading its oil – which accounted for 96% of the country’s revenue – on the US market.

Since then, Maduro has received strong support from Russia to continue exporting oil despite US sanctions.

According to the NYT, the visit to Caracas by senior State Department and White House officials responds to Washington’s alleged interest in replacing part of the oil it currently buys from Russia with what it no longer buys from Venezuela.

The White House said on Friday it was studying how to reduce Russian oil imports after the Ukraine invasion without harming American consumers, as well as managing to maintain global supplies.

The United States government indicated last month that it would be willing to review the sanctions policy against Venezuela in the event of progress in the dialogue between the Maduro government and the opposition, which began in August in Mexico but has been suspended since October.







