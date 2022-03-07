US government wants to strengthen Poland’s military power to help Ukraine

posted on 03/06/2022 10:22



(credit: Ukrainian Interior Ministry/Disclosure)

The US government is looking at ways to replenish Poland’s arsenal if the country agrees to supply some of its Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said.

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an appeal to Capitol Hill for assistance in securing more lethal military aid, especially for Russian-made jet fighters that Ukrainian pilots could fly.

“We are looking at the issue of planes that Poland can supply to Ukraine,” Blinken said in Moldova, during a stopover in Europe to reassure allies. Blinken said the US was working with Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials to obtain an “up-to-date assessment of their needs”.

The US and partners will assess what can be provided, he said. “I can’t speak to a timeline, but I can just say that we are looking into this very, very actively,” he told reporters.

Poland’s prime minister’s office has rejected a possible deal for the country to deliver fighter jets to the neighboring country. “Poland will not send its fighter jets to Ukraine, nor will it allow the use of its airports,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s chancellery said on an official Twitter account. “We’ve helped significantly in many other areas.”

Some Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets belong to Poland, along with Lockheed Martin Corp F-16 fighter jets. of the USA, in addition to other types of aircraft.

(With Dow Jones Newswires)