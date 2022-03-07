US tries to isolate Putin from allies in Latin America, reports NYT

Senior US government officials arrived in Venezuela on Saturday 5th for meetings with representatives of the government of Nicolás Maduro, which supports Russia in the Ukrainian conflict. The journey, revealed by The New York Times this Sunday 6, aims, according to the newspaper, to isolate Russia from its Latin American allies due to the war in Ukraine.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted the United States to pay more attention to President Vladimir Putin’s allies in Latin America. Washington believes they could become a security threat if the confrontation with Russia deepens,” the paper said, citing unnamed sources.

The US and Venezuelan governments have not officially commented on the information so far.

The United States and Venezuela broke diplomatic ties in 2019 after Nicolás Maduro was elected to a second term in contested elections. Washington recognized opponent Juan Guaidó, leader of the Venezuelan legislature at the time, as interim president, and imposed several sanctions on Caracas to try to force Maduro out.

Venezuelan oil embargo

The measures include an embargo, in effect since April 2019, which prevents Venezuela from trading its oil on the US market. The product represents 96% of the country’s revenue. Since then, the Venezuelan president has received strong support from Russia to continue exporting oil, despite US sanctions.

According to the NYT, the visit to Caracas by senior officials from the State Department and the White House would aim to replace part of the oil that the United States currently buys from Russia with the product that it has stopped purchasing from Venezuela.

As a result of the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Friday that it was studying a plan to reduce Russian oil imports without harming American consumers. The American project also seeks to maintain global supply.

Venezuelan oil would enter this plan. The government of Joe Biden Unidos indicated last month that it would be willing to review the sanctions policy against Venezuela in the event of progress in the dialogue between the Maduro government and the opposition, which began in August in Mexico but has been suspended since October.

US and EU consider banning Russian oil imports

The United States is “actively discussing” with Europe the possibility of banning Russian oil imports, said the head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken. The White House is pressured by US congressmen to adopt the measure in retaliation for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are talking to our European partners and allies to consider, in a coordinated way, the idea of ​​banning the import of Russian oil while at the same time ensuring that we have a sufficient supply of oil on world markets,” Blinken said during an interview with CNN channel during a trip to Europe.

US senators, both Republicans and Democrats, introduced a bill that would ban imports of the product. President Joe Biden said he “doesn’t rule out” that possibility.

When questioned on the subject this Sunday by CNN, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was more cautious. In reference to the objective of “making it impossible for (Vladimir) Putin to finance his wars”, she considered that the European Union must “get rid of dependence on Russian fossil fuels”.

The issue is more complex in Europe, where Russia supplies 40% of the gas consumed on the continent. In the United States, the country is responsible for 8% of total imports of oil products, crude or refined, according to expert Andy Lipow, who uses data from the International Energy Agency in 2021.

(With information from AFP)