Video: Missiles destroy Vinnytsia airport near Kiev

Missiles hit Vinnytsia airport, southwest of the capital Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday (6) during the advance of Russian troops in the country. According to the Ukrainian government, Russia would have fired eight missiles at the site.

Ukrainian officials say the airport’s infrastructure has been “completely destroyed”. After the bombing, a fire broke out in a fuel depot on an area of ​​about 1,000 square meters.

“They continue the total destruction of our infrastructure, our life built by us, our parents and grandparents, generations of Ukrainians,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“If you don’t give us at least aircraft so that we can protect ourselves, there is only one conclusion: you also want us to be killed very slowly. It is also the responsibility of world politicians, Western leaders, from today — and forever , “— said @ZelenskyyUa.@BORN pic.twitter.com/lQCtvwDU17 — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 6, 2022

The president also called on the world to close the skies over Ukraine and provide the country with aircraft.

“Putin continues his cowardly and barbaric missile attacks, aerial bombardment of civilians. Help us close the sky and save lives! Provide air and missile defense, combat aircraft! Stop Russian terrorism!” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Eight Russian cruise missiles hit Vinnytsia, a large city far from the frontline. Putin continues his cowardly & barbaric missile strikes, air bombardment of civilians. Help us close the sky and save lives! Provide air and missile defense, combat aircraft! Stop Russian terrorism! pic.twitter.com/oXXoYrxr4m — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 6, 2022







