War in Ukraine enters 12th day with expectation of new encounter | World

This Monday (7), the Russian offensive in Ukraine reaches its twelfth day. The two countries in conflict can discuss again today.

On Saturday (5), Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said negotiations would take place on Monday, without providing further details. The Russians were less assertive.

“The third round could actually take place in the next few days, it is possible that it will be on Monday the 7th,” Russian negotiator Leonid Slutsky said, according to Interfax news agency.

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations have already had two rounds of negotiations since the start of the offensive on 24 February. At the last meeting, the countries agreed on the creation of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians, which was not respected for the 2nd consecutive day.

See below for a summary of recent events.

After a failed attempt to form a humanitarian corridor on Saturday, a new ceasefire pledge to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha was thwarted by continued attacks.

Pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian National Guard exchanged accusations over this 2nd failed promise.

Ukrainian television showed a soldier from the Azov Regiment of the National Guard who said Russian and pro-Russian forces that surrounded Mariupol continued to bomb areas that were supposed to be safe.

Interfax news agency quoted an official from the separatist administration in Donetsk as accusing Ukrainian forces of failing to observe the ceasefire.

The separatist official said only about 300 people had left the city. Ukrainian authorities previously said they planned to evacuate more than 200,000 people from Mariupol.

Woman and children killed in bombing

A woman and two children died on Sunday in a Russian mortar attack on the escape route that residents of Irpin, northwest of Kiev, are using to escape advancing invading troops.

Irpin is a suburb of the capital and is under heavy Russian attack. Many residents have tried to flee to Kiev on a road that passes through a collapsed bridge.

The explosion occurred on a stretch of road just beyond the bridge. The exact moment of the attack was captured in the video below.

Three people die in attack on civilians’ escape route near Kiev

Protests in Kherson and other cities; Zelensky calls for resistance

In a video posted on social media on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would not condone Russian attacks.

“We will not forgive the shooting of unarmed people, destruction of our infrastructure. We will not forgive. Hundreds and hundreds of victims. Thousands and thousands suffering. And God will not forgive. Not today, not tomorrow, ever. And instead of forgiveness, there will be a day of judgment,” Zelensky said.

The president also said that the Ukrainians maintain control of strategic cities in the center and southeast of the country, and urged them to resist. In cities taken by Russian troops, Zelensky calls on citizens to fight back.

On Saturday (5), a pro-Ukraine protester climbed into an armored vehicle during a protest in Kherson (see video below). The video was recorded by the futsal player from Caruaru, in Agreste de Pernambuco, who is in Ukraine, Ewerton Florêncio. According to him, the vehicle is a Russian war tank, however, it was not possible to know who was in control of it.

Caruaru player registers Russian tank and protest in the streets of Kherson, Ukraine

In the city of Nova Kakhovka, Ukrainians also protested against encroachment on the city (see video below).

Ukrainians protest against invasion in the southern city of Nova Kakhovka

Refugees reach 1.5 million, highest number in Europe since World War II

The number of people who fled the conflict in Ukraine surpassed the barrier of 1.5 million on Sunday (6), which constitutes the most accelerated refugee crisis since the Second World War, announced the UN.

Russia takes over management of nuclear plant in Ukraine

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), linked to the United Nations (UN), said on Sunday (6) that Russia took over the management of the Zaporizhzhia plant in Ukraine, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The site had been taken over by Russian forces on Friday (4).

In a statement, the IAEA said it was “extremely concerned” about the situation at the plant. “Ukraine reports that any plant management action requires prior approval from the Russian commander,” the agency reported.

Russia also reportedly restricted external communication by shutting down mobile networks and the internet to prevent reliable information about the situation on the ground from being obtained through conventional communication channels.

2 of 2 Satellite image of the Zaporizhzhia region — Photo: Reproduction/Google Satellite image of the Zaporizhzhia region — Photo: Reproduction/Google

Amex, Visa and Master leave Russia, which resorts to Union Pay

American Express said on Sunday that it had suspended operations in Russia and Belarus due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The company said its cards issued around the world will no longer work at stores and ATMs in Russia. Cards issued in the country will no longer work outside the country.

The announcement came a day after Visa and Mastercard said they had suspended operations in Russia. As a result of the measures, Russian banks will issue new cards with the Chinese UnionPay system coupled to the Russian Mir network.

Putin equates sanctions with declaration of war; Ukraine calls for new punishments

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the United States on Saturday to extend sanctions against Russia. Zelensky called on the US government to stop importing oil from Russia.

In the same vein for the increase in sanctions, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba demanded more US aid. Kuleba asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to send planes and anti-aircraft defense systems to his country.

Earlier, Putin said Western sanctions against Russia are akin to a declaration of war and warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would amount to entering the conflict.

More than 4,600 people arrested in Russia in protests

At least 4,640 people were arrested on Sunday (6) in 65 Russian cities for participating in protests against the invasion of Ukraine, according to Agence France Presse based on data from the NGO OVD-Info, which monitors the demonstrations in the country.

This brings the total number of protesters arrested in Russia to around 13,000 since February 24, when Ukraine was invaded.

Summary of recent events: