War in Ukraine: Experts Cite Danger of Tactical Nuclear Weapons | Fantastic

The scenes of a burning building at the plant brought back memories of the most serious accident in the history of the nuclear industry, that of Chernobyl. In Ukraine and in former Belarus, today Belarus, there is still an exclusion zone where no one can live. According to the UN, 50 people died as a direct result of the disaster. And researchers put the number of people who have suffered—and are suffering—from the consequences of radiation at many thousands. Therefore, much of the world feared that Zaporizhzhia would turn into a new Chernobyl.

The nuclear reactors at Zaporizhzhia are much safer than those at Chernobyl. According to physicist Marco Marzo, former director of the International Nuclear Energy Agency, it’s like comparing a popular car with a luxury one. If a reactor like the ones in Zaporizhzhia is hit by conventional weapons or even by a plane that falls on top of it, it will withstand the impact. But there is at least one very serious risk:

“The projectile hits an auxiliary building that is very important for the safety of the reactor”, explains Marzo.

A not-so-protected building.

“If there’s a blackout, there’s no electricity, the reactor’s core cooling systems stop working. Then diesel generators come into play. If that building is destroyed, the reactor may run out of coolant. And then cause a nuclear accident.”

Without core cooling, temperatures of up to 3,000 degrees Celsius melt steel containment. Chemical explosions occur, the subsurface is infiltrated and radiation can spread.

Fortunately, in Zaporizhzhia none of this happened. What caught fire, hit by the projectiles, was an employee training building 500 meters from the reactors.

But the risk of nuclear power plants being attacked is not the only threat hanging over the world. There is also concern that somehow the invasion of Ukraine end up triggering a nuclear war.

To get an idea of ​​what could happen in this scenario, it is necessary to look at the countries that have nuclear weapons. Russia and the United States control 90% of the world’s nuclear arsenal: there are about 6,000 Russian nuclear weapons and 5,400 US nuclear weapons. — which are located in the United States itself and in some other countries. Following are the following nations: China, France, United Kingdom, Pakistan, India, Israel and North Korea.

“In total, it is currently estimated that there are 12,700, 13,000 nuclear weapons,” says Marzo.

That number has now reached 70,000. From the end of the Cold War, with the dismantling of the Soviet Union, there was a great reduction in the number of nuclear weapons.

Marzo stresses, however, that the atomic arsenals of all these countries have been modernized. “So the power of destruction remains pretty much the same,” says the physicist.

“For the layman, when you think of an atomic bomb, you think of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, which were bombs dropped from planes. Today we have basically two types. Strategic weapons, which can destroy a large metropolis. (…) And there are tactical weapons, which are small arms. They have a great lethality, but the power of destruction is small. So they would be used for very specific targets.”

Tactical Weapons Worry, Expert Says

The power of destruction is measured in kilotons: one kiloton is equivalent to the energy of the explosion of a thousand tons of dynamite. The Hiroshima bomb, for example, was 15 kilotons. A tactical weapon can be less than a kiloton.

In the case of the war Ukraineit is these smaller weapons that are of most concern.

“For example, Russia, if they use a tactical weapon in this war with Ukraine, they will not destroy the city of Kiev. But they can destroy a port, they can destroy a military base. A tactical bomb like this weighs 120 kilos, so any truck from the Army can carry this weapon”, explains Marzo.

“Strategic weapons, the big bombs of the Cold War, were more political weapons, not to be used. Tactical nuclear weapons are designed to be used in combat. But they are still nuclear, they have uranium, plutonium, they emit radiation,” says Harvard researcher Francesca Giovannini.

“In the first phase of the war, the Russians tried to attack the capital very quickly, to overthrow the government. It didn’t work. If this war drags on and the tycoons and generals who support Putin jump ship, he will have to accelerate. And the only way is to use nuclear weapons”, says Francesca, who does not believe that the West will interfere militarily in the conflict, even if the Russians use nuclear weapons. “If they haven’t been involved in a hitherto conventional conflict, they won’t be involved in a nuclear conflict.”

