War in Ukraine: Who are Russian billionaires targeted by global sanctions

3 hours ago

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Igor Sechin, left, with Vladimir Putin in 2017

The governments of the United Kingdom, the European Union (EU) and the United States (US) have responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with devastating sanctions against billionaire businessmen considered part of Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

The Russian president said the sanctions were “similar to a declaration of war”.

Putin has warned his allies for many years that they should guard against such measures, particularly as relations with the US and EU countries soured after the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

But while some of those closest to him followed his advice and kept their investments in Russia, others invested in property abroad, and their companies remained listed on foreign stock exchanges.

They are now the target of the most far-reaching economic penalties imposed in the modern era. Here’s what we know about some of them.

SANCTIONED BY: US, EU, UK

Considered one of Putin’s favorite oligarchs, Alisher Usmanov is also one of the richest, with an estimated fortune of US$17.6 billion, according to Forbes.

A former professional fencer, the EU describes him as a businessman who helps the president solve his business problems.

Born in Uzbekistan while it was still part of the Soviet Union, he runs USM Holdings, a large conglomerate that involves mining and telecommunications, including Russia’s second-largest mobile network, MegaFon.

The EU announced sanctions against him on February 28, and the US and UK followed suit. He called the sanctions unfair and said all the allegations against him were false.

When President Putin came to power, Oleg Deripaksa was immensely wealthy, his net worth reaching around US$28 billion – but he is now believed to be worth a mere US$3 billion. .2 billion).

He struggled to make his fortune in the 1990s, winning a fierce battle for the aluminum industry.

The US said he was involved in money laundering, bribery, racketeering and racketeering, and reported allegations that he “ordered the murder of a businessman and had links to a Russian organized crime group”. He denies the charges.

He was badly affected in the 2008 financial crisis and needed Putin to save himself. In 2009, the president humiliated him by publicly suggesting that he had stolen a pen.

He has since appeared to have recovered and was described in the Mueller report – a US investigation into Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election – as “closely aligned” with the president.

He founded an energy and green metals company, the En+ Group, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, but reduced his stake to less than 50% when he was targeted by US sanctions in 2018.

Unlike many sanctioned oligarchs, Deripaska has been open about his views on the war, taking to social media to call for peace. “Negotiations need to start as soon as possible!” He wrote.

Igor Sechin’s connections with Putin are old and deep, according to the EU, which announced sanctions against him on Feb.

He has been named one of Putin’s closest advisers as well as a personal friend, and the two are believed to be in daily contact.

He progressed relentlessly outmaneuvering opponents – his nickname in the Russian press is Darth Vader.

A leaked 2008 US embassy document described him as “so dark that it is joked that he might not exist and be was some sort of urban myth, a bogeyman, invented by the Kremlin to instill fear”.

The US imposed sanctions on him in 2014, which Sechin called “totally unwarranted and illegal”. The country announced new sanctions against him on February 24.

Sechin has spent his career alternating between jobs in politics and business, sometimes holding high-ranking positions in both at the same time.

When Putin was prime minister, he was deputy prime minister and now runs the state-owned oil giant Rosneft.

Sechin worked with Putin in the mayor’s office in St Petersburg in the 1990s, and is believed to have been in the much-feared intelligence service, the KGB, though he never openly admitted it.

No one knows how much money Sechin has, but there are few signs that he has substantial overseas wealth that could be easily discovered, an obstacle to freezing his assets.

Alexey Miller is another old friend of Putin’s.

He has also built his career on his loyalty to the president, starting when he was Putin’s deputy on the Foreign Affairs committee of the Saint Petersburg mayor’s office in the 1990s.

Credit, alamy photo caption, Alexey Miller, right, with Putin in February this year

He has run the immensely powerful state-owned gas company Gazprom since 2001.

Miller was not sanctioned after the annexation of Crimea in 2014, but when he was added to the US list in 2018, he said he was proud.

“Not being on the first list… I even had some doubts – maybe something is wrong? But I’m finally included. That means we’re doing everything right,” he said.

Miller does not appear to have easily traceable assets outside of Russia, and there is no information on his net worth.

The EU describes Pyotr Aven (pictured left) as one of the president’s closest oligarchs, and Mikhail Fridman as an enabler of Putin’s inner circle.

Together, the two men created Alfa-Bank, Russia’s largest private bank.

Aven met with Putin in the Kremlin about four times a year, saying he “understood that any suggestions or criticisms made by Putin during these meetings were implicit guidelines, and there would be consequences for Aven if he did not follow.”

They were warned by Putin in 2016 to protect their investments from future sanctions.

This week, the pair walked away from London-based LetterOne, which was founded nearly ten years ago, because its shares were frozen by EU sanctions on Feb. 28.

The two businessmen said they would “dispute the spurious and unfounded basis for the imposition of these sanctions – vigorously and by all means in their power.”