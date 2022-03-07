What is Putin’s list of demands to end the war in Ukraine?

Among Putin’s main demands for the end of the military offensive in Ukraine are the demilitarization and “denazification” of Kiev, the renouncing of Ukraine’s entry into NATO and the recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over the Crimea and Donbas region.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEKSEY NIKOLSKYI

Initiated by Russia more than ten days ago, the military offensive in Ukraine should only be stopped – if it depends on the Kremlin – if Kiev complies with a series of demands that have been imposed by President Vladimir Putin. The Russian president has already said he is willing to achieve all the Kremlin’s goals whether through “negotiation or war”.

Among Putin’s main demands for an end to the military offensive in Ukraine are the demilitarization and “denazification” of Kiev, the renouncing of Ukraine’s entry into NATO and the recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over the Crimea and Donbas region.

“It was underlined that the suspension of the special operation is only possible if Kiev stops military operations and complies with the well-known Russian demands,” Putin said in a phone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday. The Russian president was adamant and said that the war against Ukraine should only end when the government of Volodymyr Zelensky surrenders.

“We hope that during the next planned round of negotiations, representatives of Ukraine will show a more constructive approach, taking fully into account emerging realities,” the Kremlin said in a note on the conversation between the two presidents. Russia also warned of the “futility of any attempt to prolong the negotiation process, which is being used by Ukrainian security forces to regroup their forces and resources”.

In a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron, also on Sunday, Putin was adamant and said he had no intention of relinquishing the goals imposed on Kiev.

1) Demilitarization and “denazification” of Ukraine

One of the stated goals of the Kremlin since the beginning of the offensive is to demilitarize the neighboring country, so that Russia has “assurances that there will be no threats from Ukraine”. For Putin, this would necessarily imply canceling the Ukrainian Armed Forces, especially their air power. According to Russian demands, Ukraine could no longer receive weapons from its western allies.

Putin also demands what he has called the “denazification” of Ukraine, in reference to neo-Nazi militias that have risen in the country since 2014. The declaration has been widely criticized by interlocutors, given the fact that Zelensky, who commands the country, is Jewish.

“I have taken the decision to carry out a special military operation. Its objective will be to defend the people who have suffered persecution and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years. For this, we will aim at the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine,” the Russian president said in a televised speech.

Zelensky, for his part, has refuted accusations that his government is Nazi. “Tell you [russos] that we are Nazis. But can a people who gave more than eight million lives for the victory over Nazism support the Nazis? How can I be a Nazi? Explain this to my grandfather, who went through the entire war in the infantry of the Soviet army and died as a colonel in independent Ukraine,” he said, also in a televised speech.

2) Ukraine outside of NATO

Russia also requires, through “war or agreement”, to obtain a formal guarantee of Ukraine’s non-accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The formal compromise should have the approval of the Ukrainian parliament and the holding of a referendum on the issue. Ukraine is currently classified as a “associated country” with NATO – this means that the nation can join the organization in the future.

For Russia, it is a “matter of life and death”, as the neighboring country’s entry into the military alliance would strengthen NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe. In practice, this could become a threat to Russia insofar as it allows the entry of nuclear weapons and the installation of military bases of other countries – especially the US – in its vicinity. Mandatory NATO member countries are committed to defending each other in the event of an armed attack against any of them.

“For the US and its allies, it’s Russia’s so-called detention policy, with obvious political dividends. And for our country, it’s a matter of life and death, it’s a matter of our historic future as a people. It’s not an exaggeration. a real threat not only to our interests, but to the very existence of our state and its sovereignty,” Putin said on February 24. “Imagine that Ukraine is a member of NATO, fully equipped with weapons, with advanced means of attack like those of Poland and Romania, and starts an operation in Crimea.”

3) Recognition of Crimea and Donbas as Russian territories

Russia has also made it a condition to stop the war against Ukraine that Kiev accept Moscow’s sovereignty over Crimea and Donbas, as well as hand them over to Kremlin-backed rebels in the east of the country.

The Crimean peninsula was annexed by Russia in 2014, despite part of the international community not recognizing the action. “European countries, including France, believe that Crimea is part of Ukraine, but we think it is part of the Russian Federation,” Putin said in February. “And what happens if you try to change this situation by military means? […] bear in mind that Ukraine’s doctrines declare Russia as an adversary and establish the possibility of her retaking Crimea, including using military force”.

As for the Donbas, Russia has been trying to annex the region since 2014, the year Kremlin-backed rebels seized government buildings and other facilities in Luhansk and Donetsk. The areas controlled by the separatists became known as the Luhansk People’s Republic (RPL) and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Putin says the aim of the measure is to defend a people subjected to years of “genocide by the Kiev regime”. “Circumstances oblige us to take decisive and immediate measures. The people’s republics of Donbass have asked Russia for help,” said the president as he launched the offensive against Ukraine.

“In this regard, in accordance with article 51, part seven of the Charter of the United Nations (UN), with the sanction of the Federation Council and in compliance with treaties of friendship and mutual assistance with the DPR and the RPL, ratified by the Federal Assembly, I decided to carry out a special military operation,” he said.