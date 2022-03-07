What is UnionPay, Chinese credit card brand adopted in Russia after Visa and Mastercard suspended operations | Ukraine and Russia

The Central Bank of Russia announced this Sunday (6) that the country’s main banks will start issuing cards with the Chinese UnionPay flag linked to the Russian Mir network.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The announcement came after the decision of American giants Visa and Mastercard to suspend operations in Russia. The switch to UnionPay was announced by Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, as well as Alfa Bank and Tinkoff, according to international news agencies.

UnionPay is considered the largest card network in the world. With more than 7 billion cards in circulation, it is the most used in China and is also accepted internationally, albeit on a smaller scale.

See below what’s behind the change and what UnionPay is:

What is UnionPay? How important is Union Pay? Why will Russian banks migrate to this flag? What should change?

Established in March 2002, UnionPay is a Shanghai-based Chinese financial company that issues credit cards accepted in over 180 countries. Cards with this flag are adopted by banks in 70 of these countries, according to the company.

The company also offers technologies for online payments, contactless payments (by contact) and debit card services, the latter mostly for residents of China.

2 of 4 UnionPay poster on the wall of a mall in the United States — Photo: Aranami/Flickr/Reproduction UnionPay poster on the wall of a mall in the United States — Photo: Aranami/Flickr/Reproduction

2. How important is Union Pay?

In 2015, UnionPay surpassed Visa and Mastercard in the total value of payments made and became the largest card processing organization in the world, considering credit and debit operations combined.

Despite being officially accepted in several countries, the brand is little known in European and American countries, which means that many stores do not have machines capable of receiving payments from these cards.

3 of 4 Man goes through wallet with credit cards and money — Photo: Emil Kalibradov/Unsplash/Reproduction Man goes through wallet with credit cards and money — Photo: Emil Kalibradov/Unsplash/Reproduction

As a result, only 0.5% of the total volume of payments processed by UnionPay was made outside China, according to the British research agency RBR.

To circumvent ignorance in Western countries, some UnionPay credit cards issued in China are also affiliated with American Express, MasterCard or Visa, and can be used abroad at locations that accept these flags.

3. Why will Russian banks migrate to this flag?

The change came after Visa and Mastercard announced on Saturday (5th) that they would no longer operate in Russian territory.

In the coming days, all transactions initiated with Visa cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside the country, and all Visa cards issued abroad will not work within Russia, according to the RFI news agency. Cards issued by domestic banks must continue to work in Russia until their expiration date.

Visa and Mastercard suspend services in Russia

“We are compelled to act, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the unacceptable events we are witnessing,” Al Kelly, Visa’s managing director, said in a statement.

Mastercard already explained that cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be accepted on its network and those issued by financial institutions outside Russia will no longer be valid at Russian ATMs or commerce.

4 of 4 Illustrative photo of MasterCard brand cards in 2016 — Photo: Reuters Illustrative photo of MasterCard branded cards in 2016 — Photo: Reuters

The new cards issued by Russian banks must have two operators simultaneously, Mir and UnionPay, according to Russian news agency Tass.

This means they must continue to be accepted in Russia – according to UnionPay, over 85% of Russian credit card machines accept the flag, which would be equivalent to around 600,000 stores. However, it may become more difficult for Russians to shop in countries where the system is little known.