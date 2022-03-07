When selling Chelsea, Abramovich uses football to take off Putin’s image; listen to Rodrigo Capelo’s analysis | The subject

In conversation with Renata Lo Prete, Rodrigo Capelo, journalist for ge and Sportv, specializing in sports business, analyzes the relationship between Russian magnates and the “prestige” they achieve with football. According to Capelo, it was precisely the political capital gained with the purchase of Chelsea that led Abramovich to the decision to sell the club after suffering pressure due to his proximity to Putin.

In episode #658 of The Subject, the journalist also analyzes the “ripple effect” impacts of sanctions on Russian sport – as Russia was prevented by FIFA from participating in international competitions. And he calls the financial pressures selective, highlighting FIFA’s political neutrality in other conflicts that also involved serious human rights violations.

“We realize that, at the present time, this pressure on Russian oligarchs may even be justifiable as economic pressure to try to prevent Putin from advancing with the war. But it is in fact selective pressure, because on several other occasions in history and Fifa has done nothing about sport. Not only FIFA, but also all the entities that are taking very radical measures against the Russian government, on several other occasions have turned a blind eye.”