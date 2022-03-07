While diplomacy plays intrigue, civilians die

Vinicius Doria – Special for the Mail

posted on 07/03/2022 05:49 / updated on 07/03/2022 05:50



Protest against Ukraine’s war yesterday in central Belgrade (Romania), two days after another large demonstration in the city in support of Putin – (credit: AFP)

Scheduled to take place this Monday (7/3), in Belarus, the third round of negotiations for a ceasefire had not been officially confirmed by either party until late last night. The information that one of the members of the Ukrainian delegation was killed in circumstances that have not yet been clarified has helped to increase the tension surrounding this meeting.

The Russian newspaper Pravda published a report by Ukrainian deputy Alexander Dubinsky that negotiator Denis Kireyev may have been murdered by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) for treason. According to the deputy, Kireyev was shot at in a public building in central Kiev.

Dubinsky posted on social media that Kireyev was involved in “banking and financial affairs” with Russia. “How did he become a member of the Ukrainian delegation? I really want to find out about this in the president’s (Zelensky) office,” wrote the lawmaker. Sources interviewed by Pravda said the SBU had “solid evidence of treason” by Kireyev, which included recording phone calls.

Ukraine’s government confirmed the death but denied that he was murdered. The Ukrainian army posted on its official Twitter account that Kireyev was one of three agents killed in a special operation, all “employees of the intelligence directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs”.

In a social network, negotiator David Arakhamia, from Ukraine, confirmed the holding of the third round of debates, but did not provide any additional details, such as the time and place of the meeting. On the Russian side, the same half information was given by negotiator Leonid Slutsky, in an interview with the Soloviev Live channel on YouTube. The first two meetings took place in Belarus, close to the Polish border.





international appeals

The ceasefire, humanitarian aid and the situation at Ukraine’s nuclear plants guided a telephone conversation lasting more than an hour and 45 minutes between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron. The French leader demanded that Putin “an acceptable solution for the Ukrainian side through negotiations”.

Putin, however, showed little flexibility. He assured the French interlocutor that he would achieve “his goals” in Ukraine “by negotiation or by war”, the Paris government said. These interests, or goals, are repeated by Putin on every occasion: recognition of Crimea (occupied in 2014) as Russian territory, as well as areas dominated by pro-Russian separatists in the Donbass region, and the demilitarization and “denazification” of the Ukraine. For the French government, “these are unacceptable demands for Ukrainians”.

The Russian leader once again accused the neighboring country of preventing humanitarian actions and blocking the departure of refugees, but assured that “it is not his intention” to attack Ukrainian nuclear plants, according to a source in the French presidency. The Kremlin even denies that it started the confrontation at the Zaporizhzhia power plant, and says that the Ukrainians’ accusation is “an element of the cynical propaganda campaign”.

It was the fourth time the two presidents had spoken on the phone since the war began. After the previous dialogue, Macron considered that “the worst is yet to come”.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan also called Putin, increasing international pressure for a “general and urgent ceasefire”. And he made himself available to participate in the negotiations. “Let’s pave the way for peace together,” he told his Russian counterpart.

protests

While the warlords are talking, the Russians are already feeling the effects of the economic sanctions imposed on the country. And many defy the Putin government’s censorship and bans to protest the war. Just yesterday, more than 4,600 people were arrested for taking part in protests in several Russian cities, according to the NGO OVD-Info, which monitors the demonstrations in the country. The Russian Interior Ministry reported that 2,400 people were arrested in the country’s two main cities: 1,700 in Moscow and 700 in St. Petersburg.

Thousands of people also took advantage of Sunday to ask for peace and protest against Putin and the war in several European cities. In Brussels, local police estimated the number of protesters at 5,000. In Spain, the acts were greater in Madrid and Barcelona. In Belgrade, Serbia, hundreds of people gathered to express support for Ukraine, two days after a rally in favor of Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. “We want to give another picture of Belgrade because what happened on Friday (pro-Russian rally) was a real shame,” said Zdravko Jankovic, a 46-year-old mathematician.