Who Is The Young Man Who Annoyed Elon Musk And Now Hunts Russian Oligarchs’ Flights – International

At age 19, the freshman at the University of Central Florida, Jack Sweeney, has drawn the attention of open data stakeholders and celebrities. after the Russian attacks on Ukrainethe young man created a Twitter bot that monitors the private planes of Russian oligarchs, allies of Vladimir Putinin addition to the flights of the President of Russia himself.

This is not the first time that Sweeney has gained fame for his monitoring. The young man has been tracking the N628TS aircraft since June 2020, which he identified as the Tesla chief executive’s private jet, Elon Musk. Since then, the freshman has released maps of his whereabouts and route information on a famous Twitter account, which now has more than 397,000 followers. By the time the bot was born, Musk had come to offer $5,000 for Sweeney to deactivate the account, but the proposal did not go through.

Now, Sweeney’s focus has been on the planes of Russian oligarchs and aircraft associated with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The freshman launched two new Twitter bots after the first weekend of the Ukraine war: the @RUOligarchJetsfocused on Russian tycoons, and @Putinjet, focused on the Russian president. Together, the accounts add up to more than 500,000 followers as of Monday morning, 7th.

the bot @RUOligarchJets of Sweeney follows planes owned by Roman Abramovichsteel and metals magnate and Former manager of Chelsea Football Club of England; in Leonid Mikhelson, director and co-owner of Novatek, Russia’s largest independent gas producer; of the businessman Alisher Usmanov, frequently cited in the list of the richest Russian men and also an early investor in Facebook and the Chinese electronics company Xiaomi; among other names.

Usmanov is now among the 26 Russian officials and businessmen who had their assets frozen as a sanction by the European Union to punish Russia’s economy.

Jack Sweeney says that when the Russian attacks began, he received messages from followers asking him to monitor Russian oligarchs. That was the spark he needed to begin his search for the names and numbers of elite Russian planes.

The data crossing used by Sweeney for the Russian bots is the same as Musk’s monitoring: public data from plane transponders that record longitude, latitude and altitude and calculate the location based on an algorithm he created in 2020. These records public were found on the site ADS-B Exchangewhich bills itself as the world’s largest public source of unfiltered flight data.

long-time job

Sweeney already has 21 accounts for monitoring private planes, among which there are bots to track all NASA and US Air Force planes, in addition to the private jets of the entrepreneur and former CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos; of Microsoft tycoon and entrepreneur, bill Gates; of the former president of the United States, Donald Trumpand artistic celebrities such as presenter Oprah Winfrey and the actor Jim Carrey. /With information from W.POST