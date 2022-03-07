Why sleep is essential for recovery and muscle gain – 07/03/2022

Statistics show that 16% to 34% of people suffer from insomnia, not to mention many others who do not get enough sleep (from 6 to 9 hours a night). This occurs for several reasons, including the excess of screens (TV, cell phone), stress and the unbridled search of competitive society for more hours producing than resting. The point is that sleep isn’t just rest, it’s a physiological necessity not just for health, but for physical performance as well.

Sleeping well is essential for the body to function properly, producing various physiological and metabolic mechanisms, which, if altered, can lead to serious health problems, impairment of sports performance and daily life and even premature aging.

For those who exercise frequently, sleep has a very important function related to hormone production. O GH (growth hormone), one of the most important substances for muscle recovery, has its peak production in the first phase of deep sleep, between 30 and 60 minutes after we sleep.

When GH production is up to date, the body benefits in several ways, fighting the accumulation of fat, having more vigor for sports performance and better muscle gains, by increasing protein synthesis in the muscles.

The fewer hours of sleep, the fewer hours of deep sleep we have. Therefore, the lower the production of GH will be.

In addition to GH, another important hormone produced during sleep is leptin, which is responsible for controlling appetite and feeling full. Losing hours of sleep means a low amount of the substance the next day, consequently, the body will feel a greater need to ingest food, especially carbohydrates.

Another amazing point of sleep is the inhibition of cortisol (stress hormone). Poor sleep keeps the substance elevated at a chronic level, which generates a mechanism that is predisposing to increase blood glucose and lead to diabetes.

Studies show that, despite sleep being an individual characteristic, on average, an adult needs 7 to 8 hours of sleep a day.

For those who train, valuing sleep is key to having better performance in training and competitions. Not to mention that exercise helps you sleep well. So, one contributes to the other.

How to improve your sleep

An action that can help you sleep better is to practice sleep hygiene, which consists of adopting good behaviors and routines, in addition to having favorable environmental conditions:

– Create a fixed time to go to bed and wake up and respect it even on weekends;

– Eat no more than 45 minutes before going to bed;

– Avoid consuming substances that can change body chemistry, such as alcoholic beverages and cigarettes;

– Avoid consuming caffeine, stimulant teas, sugar and guarana in the six hours before bedtime;

– Have a physical exercise routine, but be careful not to do high-intensity exercises close to bedtime;

– Eat light meals for dinner;

– Establish an environment with natural light (avoid using your cell phone, notebook, television and technologies such as digital watches);

– Go to bed only when you’re sleepy, don’t make it a place where you stay awake for hours, trying to sleep;

– Avoid using the bed for work or stress-generating purposes;

– Avoid spending time lying in bed during the day;

By giving proper importance to sleep, in addition to a healthy diet and the practice of regular physical activity, you will prevent the development of cardiovascular and mental diseases, ensure adequate body weight and increase your intellectual capacity.