Xbox at E3 2022: rumor indicates which will be the main games of the event

As we know, the big annual Xbox event takes place between June and July, and as time goes by so fast, it’s not long before the conference led by Phil Spencer appears with great games. However, what will be presented?

Journalist and insider Jeff Grubb speculates that Xbox at E3 2022 will focus on forza motorsport 8, starfield and redfall. It’s a pretty obvious guess, let’s be honest. Microsoft has to force full marketing on games that will be released this year, and while Forza is still unconfirmed, we believe it might actually be there given its time in development.

Jeff Grubb expects Microsoft to organize a classic press conference Xbox as part of this year’s E3 2022. The focus of the event will be on Forza Motorsport 8, Starfield and Redfall. There will also be a trailer for gameplay for Perfect Dark (Reboot), says Jeff. Starfild would have a good part of the event also due to the size of the game.

He further announced that Microsoft will likely continue to restructure and reschedule various demo events and will only begin releasing various events throughout the year from 2023. However, he maintains the perspective of a possible event X022 in December 2022.

Source