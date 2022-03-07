Zelensky says Monday will have “deliberate murders” and asks for help

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky took to social media late Sunday to complain about the “silence” of Western leaders who support him in the face of what he called the threat of “deliberate assassinations” announced by Russian invaders to this Monday (7/3).

“Russia has officially announced that tomorrow [segunda] will bomb our industries, state-owned enterprises, our military complex,” the Ukrainian president said in a video.

“The majority [das indústrias] was built decades ago by the Soviets and are in the middle of urban areas. Thousands of people work in these locations, hundreds of thousands live nearby. This is deliberate murder and I have not heard reactions from any world leaders today. No Western leaders reacted to this announcement. The attackers announce their planned atrocities because there is silence,” complained Zelensky.

See excerpts, with subtitles in Portuguese, of the latest video released by the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky: “Audacity of the aggressor is a clear signal to the West that economic sanctions are not enough”. In a video released on Sunday (6), the Ukrainian president criticized the silence of world leaders about Russia’s plans for further attacks on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Xv3eNFu3LJ — Metropolis (@Metropoles) March 6, 2022

“The threat shows that the sanctions were not enough, that they did not feel it. We were promised humanitarian corridors, but there are only corridors of blood”, added Zelensky, who recalled, in his speech, that the last Sunday before Lent is a day of forgiveness, but that he does not intend to give that to the Russians. “Today is forgiveness Sunday. But we cannot forgive the hundreds and hundreds of victims. Nor the thousands and thousands who suffered. And God will not forgive. Not today. Not tomorrow. Never. And instead of forgiveness, there will be judgment,” he concluded.

War enters the 12th day

Sunday, the 11th day of Russia’s war against Ukraine, was marked by yet another failed ceasefire attempt to displace residents in areas hit by fighting. In many places, civilians are trapped, as in the city of Mariupol, without water, electricity and heating.

Ukrainians accuse Russia of not respecting the agreement and bombing residential areas, which would have prevented the evacuation of civilians from the conflict zone. The separatists accuse Ukraine of not respecting the ceasefire between the two countries. This was the second attempt to evacuate civilians from the region. The first, also frustrated, was on Saturday (5/3).

A Russian bombing also left eight civilians dead in what was supposed to be a humanitarian corridor in Irpin, near Kiev. Ukrainian soldiers were in the area near a bridge on Sunday to help carry the luggage of civilians and children. However, mortars were fired and a family died, including a woman and two children.

The explosion took place on Sunday, as people tried to cross a road just past the bridge.