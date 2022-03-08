100,000 Ukrainian children in boarding schools worry the UN – News

Almost 100,000 children, half of them disabled, live in institutions or boarding schools in Ukraineand it is crucial to take precautions before moving them to another country, the UN warned on Monday (7).

High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and UNICEF chief Catherine Russell came together to remind people that an evacuation without proper precautions can end badly, putting children within reach of traffickers.

“We have information that institutions are trying to transfer children to a safe location in neighboring countries or further afield,” the two officials wrote.





While recognizing that evacuations can save lives, “it is essential that permission is obtained from parents or guardians,” emphasized Filippo Grandi and Catherine Russell. “Under no circumstances should families be separated due to relocation or evacuation.”

“Every effort should be made to reunite children with their families if such a union is in their best interests,” said Grandi and Russell.

In addition, they warned that “adoptions should not be authorized during or shortly after emergency situations”, even though families or foster homes may offer “critical protection”.

The war has already forced 1.7 million Ukrainians fleeing their countryincluding hundreds of thousands of children.



