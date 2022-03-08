12th day has resumption of city and new bombings

The 12th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw the resumption of control of the northeastern city of Chuhuiv and the airport in Mykolayiv. However, air strikes continued and in Makariv, in the Kiev region, at least 13 civilians were killed.

The day was also marked by the third round of negotiations between the countries. Russia and Ukraine have conflicting conditions to end the war. Kiev demands that Russian troops leave its territory immediately and without preconditions. O Kremlin wants Ukrainian surrender and has presented a list (see below) of demands for an end to the war.

The advances were considered “small” by Ukrainian negotiator and adviser to the Ukrainian Presidency, Mykhailo Podolyak. “Consultations will continue, for today we do not have strong results,” he said. Russian negotiator, Duma member Leonid Slutsky, said he would like to bring a more concrete result to Moscow, but that “it is more difficult than we thought”.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has again urged Western countries for more weapons and a “no-fly zone” to prevent Russian bombing.

In a speech this morning, Zelensky says Russia is targeting residential buildings in cities like Mykolaiv and Kharkiv. “You need to support us, you need to give us planes so we can get stronger to fight. This is the assistance that needs to be given.”

In this vein, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda warned that a failure to stop the conflict between Russia and Ukraine could lead to a global war.

Speaking to top US diplomat, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, he said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “is not going to stop in Ukraine” and that the world has an obligation to help Ukrainians “for all available means”.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz today defended the European Union’s decision to spare the energy sector from sanctions for the Russian invasion of Ukraine until alternative sources are found. Russia is the main gas supplier in the region. “This cannot be done overnight,” he said. Scholz.

More than 1.7 million refugees have already left Ukraine, according to the UN. Poland – which has the largest Ukrainian community in central Europe – has taken in more than 1 million Ukrainian refugees since the start of the conflict on February 24, with the milestone passed on Sunday.

Russia demands in negotiation round

During the Ukraine-Russia meeting, a list of 12 items was presented by Kremlin negotiator, Duma member Leonid Slutsky. He said he would like to bring a more concrete result to Moscow, but that “it is more difficult than we thought”.

In addition to the Ukrainian surrender, Russia demands:

Recognition of the breakaway areas of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent republics;

Recognition of Crimea, annexed by the Russians unilaterally in 2014, as Russian territory;

Guarantee that Ukraine will not enter NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) or the European Union.