5 tips to protect your email from malicious actions

Having an email is extremely common in 2022, whether for work or even just to use services on the internet. At the same time, electronic messages are still vectors of many threats to the entire world, which increases the need for users to know how to protect themselves from them.

Many emails are vectors for different scams, with the intention of stealing data from victims and then carrying out fraud, either through the electronic messaging system itself or account invasions of other services, such as banking.

But while dangerous, there are ways to protect yourself, as shared with the Canaltech by Kinghost, a website hosting company. Check it out below:

Check who sent the email

A simple tip, but it already helps to filter many malicious emails. Be wary of promotions and sweepstakes in which you have not participated. Remember the famous saying that nothing falls from the sky, so emails with very flashy subjects usually signal danger and chances of scams.

Be careful with links and attachments

Attachments can present dangers to corporate email users. (Image: Disclosure/Kaspersky)

It is important to be very careful when clicking on links and opening attachments in incoming messages. Make sure the sender of the email is a contact you know or trust. Many links end up redirecting the user to pages with viruses and/or scams.

It is necessary to take the same care with attachments, they can, when the file is downloaded, end up installing spy programs that enable attacks and security problems on the personal computer.

Watch out for sharing on social media

More than bringing visibility in a positive reach format to a company, social networks can also give visibility to sensitive information that we don’t always want to be made public. For this reason, it is always good to pay attention to content posted on social networks, such as corporate and personal emails, for example. Share the address only with people you want to have access to.

Report and block spam

It’s not enough to just delete it, it’s important to report spam. (Image: Playback/Pixabay)

In addition to deleting spam messages, also report them. In addition to saving time, preventing the user from continuing to receive unwanted messages, the report also causes your email provider to no longer direct them to your inbox.

Use encrypted email

If even more security is needed in your daily life, using an encrypted email ensures maximum security for users. Hosting companies offer solutions with the SSL certificate, which provides data encryption in the services offered, such as professional email. When a website or a solution has an SSL certificate installed and uses the https protocol, it is considered secure.