A Mysterious Bethesda Game Called Spyteam May Have Been Leaked

Bethesda has registered the trademark “SpyTeam“, which may be related to a new game in development or an ongoing project within the company that is now part of the Xbox Game Studiosalthough there are no other details at this time.

To find the file in question was SKULLZI, a Twitter user who now specializes in datamining and detecting information about Bethesda, so much so that he was the source of numerous leaks also referring to Bethesda. starfield. It is not, however, the first time that the user in question has spoken about this mysterious SpyTeam, given that the traces of this title date back to 2019such as “computer game software” associated with PCs and consoles.

The new application at the US Patent and Trademark Office, however, is recent, which shows how this SpyTeam appears to be linked to a project that has been in progress for years at Bethesda and which may be ready for submission. Difficult to decipher what it could be, as such a name can refer to several things and the source in question has no details to report.

Spyteam, a secret Bethesda game that seems to have been in the works for some time now, recently had its trademark application filed for 2022. Could we finally find out what this game is later in the year?#Bethesda #Xbox pic.twitter.com/WVMDixotR5 — SKULLZI 💀🎮 (@SkullziTV) March 6, 2022

Considering that it may be under development since at least 2018, it is possible that information about this mysterious SpyTeam could emerge soon. According to some speculations, it could be the game in development at Roundhouse Gameswhose current commitments are actually not known, but it could also be a still-hidden project of some of the more well-known teams, such as Bethesda Game Studios Austin or ZeniMax Online.