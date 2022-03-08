after RJ ends mandatory, ES maintains the use of masks

Photo: Tomaz Silva/Agência Brasil





The city of Rio de Janeiro decided this Monday (7) to withdraw the mandatory use of masks in closed places in the city. During a press conference held this afternoon, the Health Secretary of Espírito Santo, Nésio Fernandes, said that masks will continue to be adopted for a longer time in the state of Espírito Santo.

“During the 4th expansion, we bet on maintaining the use of masks. Some advanced countries made mistakes at the beginning of the pandemic management, and at this moment too. Espírito Santo did not give up on the use of masks. more time, so that we can have an adequate moment. We insist that we still live in a period of respiratory diseases that impact the health system”.

During the press conference, the undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Luiz Carlos Reblin, also spoke about the use of masks. He reiterated that, even with the drop in the number of deaths, hospitalizations and new cases, registered in Espírito Santo, the use will be maintained.

“Here in Espírito Santo, we keep saying: we are, yes, in a phase where cases, deaths and hospitalizations are decreasing, but it is not yet time to change this status and completely withdraw the recommendation for the use of masks, for example”.

In Santa Catarina, the use of masks by children between 6 and 12 years old is no longer mandatory

The decision of the state government was published last Wednesday (02). The document, however, maintained the recommendation for use in public and private environments. Parents or guardians must be responsible for supervising children.

The text of decree 1.769/2022 also amends article 9 of decree 1.371/2021, which exempts the use of masks in the case of people with autism spectrum disorder, intellectual disabilities, sensory disabilities or any other disabilities that prevent them. to make proper use of a face protection mask, as per medical declaration.

The state government explained that the measure follows the recommendations of the World Health Organization, which points out some care that must be taken when deciding on the use of the mask.

Secretary of State for Health says that the use of masks is a duty of the population

Just last week, contacted by Folha Vitória about the possibility of easing the use of masks for kids in the schoolsSesa said that it considers the debate to release the use of masks premature and stressed that, at the moment, it is not a point of discussion in the state.

See full note:

“The Secretary of Health emphasizes the importance of using masks as one of the measures to combat covid-19 and also other respiratory diseases, and informs that the debate for the release of the use of masks is premature and is not a point of discussion in the time, or any flexibilities.

In addition, Sesa clarifies that, following Ordinance 013-R, of January 23, 2021, the use of the mask if it is necessary to leave the house is one of the duties and responsibilities of citizens and placed as one of the qualified measures, regardless of the risk rating level”.

