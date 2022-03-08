After Ukraine invasion, Moldova fears it could be Putin’s next target

There were no air raid sirens on the Moldavianeither explosions nor casualties, but some of the turmoil and anxiety of the war is already starting to mount.

People exchange nervous messages on social media as Russian troops pass through neighboring Ukraine. Some Moldovans are hoarding foreign currency and drawing up plans to flee. Many, seeing how lives abruptly collapsed in Ukrainesay they fear the potential for catastrophe in their own country: it is enough for the Russian president, Vladimir Putinexpand your ambitions.

“You never know what’s on a madman’s mind,” said Evgheni Liuft, 32, who lives in Moldova’s capital Chisinau.

Ten days after a conflict that is shifting alliances and toppling the world order, the repercussions are hitting countries like Moldova most directly – post-Soviet nations that have been balancing for years between East and West, and are now realizing that the middle term is unsustainable.

In Moldova, the war accelerated the effort to fully align with Europe. On Thursday, the 3rd, the country signed an application to join the European Unionin what its prime minister, Natalia Gavrilita, described as a vote for “freedom”.

Moldova has also struggled to accommodate more than 250,000 Ukrainian refugees who have crossed its borders, the prime minister noted. On a Sunday visit to Moldova’s capital, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkencalled the country a “powerful” example of a democracy advancing, not retreating.

But while Moldova has never felt closer to Europe, it has also never felt more vulnerable to the Kremlin. Russian troops are advancing towards port cities along Ukraine’s southern coast, including Odessa, 48 kilometers from the Moldovan border. Several days ago, addressing his security council, Belarus’ authoritarian leader, Alexander Lukashenkodisplayed a battle map that showed an arrow pointing towards Moldova.

Security analysts say Russia’s slow progress so far in Ukraine could reduce Putin’s chances of trying to scale up the invasion. Mihai Popsoi, deputy speaker of Moldova’s parliament, said in an interview that intelligence officials see no evidence of a direct threat — “although the (Lukashenko) map might make you question my words,” he said. Still, he added, every ex-Soviet nation is anxious. Moldova, which remains outside NATO and its security guarantees, has already closed its airspace and declared a state of emergency.

“Things can go wrong any day,” Popsoi said.

There is one more reason why Moldova is exposed: it already has around 1,500 Russian troops within its internationally recognized borders. These troops – which Russia describes as peacekeepers – are based in an area known as Transnistria, a breakaway enclave that effectively functions as an independent nation, where Moldovan authorities admit they have no control.

On a Moldovan Telegram channel set up to provide information about the conflict in Ukraine, Moldovan officials found themselves racing to debunk one rumor after another. No, officials said, troops in Transnistria are not launching rockets into Ukraine. No, they said, troops in Transnistria did not join the conflict.

But there was a legitimate sign of the voltage potential. A day after Moldova applied for the EU. Transnistrian leaders issued a statement making it clear that they had no interest in following through. They reiterated the demand to create “two independent states”.

Transnistria is a small strip of land, with a population of around 500,000, which on a map looks like a ridge of scales along the coasts of Moldova. It’s also a place that speaks to a strategy Russia was using before its full-scale Ukrainian invasion: promoting pro-Kremlin influence bridgeheads in former Soviet nations.

Transnistria was born out of a brief war in the early 1990s amidst the Soviet collapse – Moldova wanted independence and ban Russian as an official language; Transnistria wanted to maintain Soviet ties. But in the long aftermath, after the war ended in a stalemate, Russian leaders, including Putin, saw it in their interest to help prop up the Transnistrian government with subsidies.

For many Moldovans, Transnistria has become a time capsule of the USSR that is easy to scoff at. It’s a place of Lenin statues, hammer and sickle flags and once-great Soviet architecture in decay. Transnistria also paid a price for its relative isolation. Unrecognized by the United Nations, it has one currency, the ruble, which is practically useless outside its borders.

International bank cards do not work at ATMs in Transnistria. Salaries are low. For all Russia’s influence, the biggest power in Transnistria is a monopoly company, Sheriff, which operates with little oversight and controls everything from gas stations to supermarkets and football clubs.

These complexities make it more difficult to identify Transnistria’s role in a potential conflict. Some Transnistrians have Russian passports, for example; many others have Moldovan. Most of Transnistria’s exports go to the EU. Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky said on Sunday that Transnistria “does not pose a military threat and has no plans of an aggressive nature”.

But it is also clear that Transnistria is following Russia in downplaying the war, which Putin referred to only as a “special military operation”.

Transnistrian newspapers and television channels barely mention the conflict – and people who live there have received the signal that the matter is off-limits. In a village in Transnistria this weekend, three friends – fellow musicians – who gathered to eat kielbasa and drink vodka were happy to talk about their families. Or from Soviet times. Or the music they played: Ukrainian, Russian and Moldovan music from the 1970s and 1980s. But they resisted any questions about their feelings about the war or Russia.

“I just want peace,” said the bassist. “I am neutral,” said the pianist.

They drank some more.

“No politics,” said the guitarist, who declined to be identified.

In the Transnistrian capital Tiraspol, an artist, Andrei Platonov, 29, said he was in the minority: he was vehemently opposed to the war. He said he “hates” Putin and gets his information mainly from YouTube – not Transnistrian TV.

But he said he is afraid to share his views publicly. He said he doesn’t have the money to leave even if he wanted to. Speaking in English, Platonov began to explain the thing he feared most – but he wanted to make sure he had the right words. Then he typed his thoughts in Russian into Google Translate and held up the phone.

“There is no freedom of expression and they arrest for rallies,” he said.

The peace agreement signed in 1992 between Transnistria and Moldova came after a war that left around 1,000 dead. Today, there are still some markers on either side of battle-damaged buildings, or ammo-splattered walls. The war, said Yuri Sclifos, 57, who fought on the Moldovan side, was a “huge mistake”.

“Nobody wanted it and nothing good came of it,” he said.

Moldova’s goal of joining the European Union. now adds some urgency to find a way out of the deal negotiations that have been stalled for years. While Cyprus managed to join the European Union. despite a territorial dispute, many experts say Moldova would lend credibility to its European Union candidacy by resolving a frozen conflict that includes Russian troops. “Particularly from a security point of view,” said Iulian Groza, an expert on foreign policy, European affairs and good governance and a member of Moldova’s security council.

But the road to membership will be a long one. In the same week, Moldova applied to join the bloc, as did Georgia – both motivated by a dramatic call from Ukraine for “immediate membership”.

They join a list of countries including Albania and North Macedonia that have been trying to join the bloc for years, while meeting resistance from Brussels over the idea that the 27-nation club has already admitted many members with corruption and a weak democratic state. right.

More than two-thirds of Moldovans support the idea of ​​membership of the European Union. But many young people, who grew up after the Soviet collapse, say their country has pressing vulnerabilities that a years-long process will not be able to resolve.

In Chisinau last week, in a modern worksharing studio paid in part with US government funding, employees of a cryptocurrency company sat around a table and spoke fearfully about the prospect of war. .

In such a scenario, they said, Russian troops in Transnistria could easily join the fight. They said that Moldova’s own army is weak and small. They believe Moldova could fall under Russian control with alarming speed.

“I’m going to London next week,” said Tudor Cotruta, 33, the company’s founder, who said he wanted to leave before being drafted into a losing war.

Two other employees, Olga Cebotari, 24, and her boyfriend, Liuft, said they were also packing.

So many people had plans to leave that the company, in the next few days, would stop occupying their shared workspace.

“You can feel the sadness in the air, it’s so thick,” Cotruta said.

A war in Moldova was still unlikely, they said. But looking at what happened in Ukraine, even the low-probability outcomes now looked like something worth guarding against.

“It’s the thought of living in a country where you can no longer express yourself,” Cebotari said. “That’s what scares me the most.”