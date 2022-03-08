Alcohol consumption causes exponential brain damage and brain mass loss

posted on 03/07/2022 19:50



While going from a sock to a can of beer takes two years to age the brain, drinking four cans makes the brain age more than ten years.

Although the parameters considered safe for alcohol consumption vary in different countries, the limits for reducing the damage caused to the brain may be lower than they all stipulated until now. At least, that’s the direction in which a study by scientists at the University of Pennsylvania, in the United States, points.

According to their discovery, the damage caused by alcohol to the most important organ for human life increases exponentially and not linearly, as previously believed. This means that each additional dose represents a risk many times greater than the one ingested previously.

“It’s not linear. It gets worse the more you drink. There is some evidence that the effect of drinking on the brain is exponential,” explains corresponding author Remi Daviet, now at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. That is, that “sip” ends up costing the brain more than the previous beer cost, while all of them are more harmful than if you had stopped at the first one.

Aging in every cup



To reach that conclusion, the scientists analyzed a database with the history of 36,000 adults and compared the MRI analyzes with the participants’ reported alcohol consumption. It is already known that alcohol consumption reduces brain mass, so they made an equivalence between this loss and what happens naturally with advancing age.

The researchers found that going from zero to one unit of alcohol didn’t make much of a difference in brain volume, but going from one to two or two to three units a day was associated with reductions in both gray and white matter. The result was that each additional unit of alcohol in the daily average reflected a greater effect of aging on the brain.

Going from the range that drank something close to zero to that of drinking one unit of alcohol a day, for example, was associated with a year and a half of brain aging. Meanwhile, going from zero to four drinks caused the organ’s age to jump more than ten years.

In a practical example, people who were in their 50s and drank an average of half a can of beer a day had a brain loss similar to that of a 52-year-old. If the change were to four cans, the patient would have a brain loss similar to that of a 60-year-old.

“These findings contrast with scientific and government guidelines on safe consumption limits. For example, while the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism recommends that women consume no more than one drink per day on average, the recommended limits for men are twice that, an amount that exceeds the level of consumption associated in the study. with decreased brain volume,” says Henry Kranzler, who directs the Penn Center for Studies of Addiction.

large scale study



What sets this one apart from other surveys is the scope of its statistical sample. It is rare for any study to gather this much data, which is why the researchers were able to find correlations that previous surveys could not, including refuting theories that light alcohol consumption could be beneficial to the brain.

“Having this dataset is like having a microscope or a telescope with a more powerful lens,” explains Gideon Nave, corresponding author on the study and a faculty member at Penn’s Wharton. For him, the most interesting of the conclusions is that those who benefit most from the reduction in alcohol consumption are precisely those who drink the most.

In future work, the team intends to observe if there is a difference between an average light to moderate consumption for a long period of time and drinking large amounts in the short term between some periods of abstinence. In other words, they want to know if that party where you lose count of how much you’ve drunk causes similar damage to someone who drinks just ‘a little’ every day.

The full article entitled Associations between alcohol consumption and gray and white matter volumes in the UK Biobank can be read, in English, in the specialized magazine Nature Communications.