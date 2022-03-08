AMD will launch 4 new Ryzen 5000 later this month – See the models [RUMOR]

One of them would be the already announced Ryzen 7 5800X3D SKU

While AMD still doesn’t have a new lineup of processors to compete with the 12th generation Intel Alder Lake CPUs, which would be the 7th generation Ryzen codenamed “Raphael”, the company led by Lisa Su should release some processors still from the current generation Ryzen 5000. According to the leaker @Zed_Wangwould be four different SKUs in the lineup, one of them the well-known Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

To keep company with the Ryzen 5 5600X and 5600G, the rumor suggests that the R5 5500 (6c/6t) and 5600 (6c/12t) CPUs would complete that segment. Along with the Ryzen 7 5800X3D comes the R7 5700X. Like the SKU with 3D cache stacking technology, this latter CPU would also have eight cores and 16 threads. All these new processors would be released in March.

The Ryzen 5 5500 would arrive at the same price as the Core i3-12100 ($122 MSRP). The Ryzen 5 5600 would cost less than $192, the launch price of the i5-12400. Finally, the leaker suggests that the Ryzen 7 5700X would be worth less than the price charged for the i5-12600KF, which costs $264 (MSRP). If the rumor is true, the Ryzen 5000 lineup would look like this:



– Continues after advertising –

CPU CORE/THREADS CLOCK BASE/BOOST L3 CACHE TDP MSRP Ryzen 9 5950X 16C/32T 3.4GHz/4.9GHz 64 MB 105W $799 Ryzen 9 5900X 12C/24T 3.7GHz/4.8GHz 64 MB 105W $549 Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8C/16T 3.4GHz/4.5GHz 96 MB 105W – Ryzen 7 5800X 8C/16T 3.8GHz/4.7GHz 32 MB 105W $449 Ryzen 7 5700G 8C/16T 3.8GHz/4.6GHz 16 MB 65W $359 Ryzen 7 5700X 8C/16T – – – $> Ryzen 5 5600X 6C/12T 3.7 GHz/4.6 GHz 32 MB 65W US$299 Ryzen 5 5600G 6C/12T 3.9GHz/4.4GHz 16 MB 65W US$259 Ryzen 5 5600 6C/12T – – – $> Ryzen 5 5500 6C/6T – – – ~$122

Among the CPUs in this rumor, only the Ryzen 7 5800X3D was confirmed by AMD during CES 2022, although it still doesn’t have a release date or price. The Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPUs are expected for the second half of this year and will be produced in 5nm carrying the new Zen 4 microarchitecture.







AMD shows prototype Ryzen 7000 running with all cores at 5 GHz

New processors will be made from Zen 4 in 5 nm



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz