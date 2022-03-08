Angelina Jolie is in Yemen to support refugees

Angelina Jolie arrived in Yemen yesterday to help refugees in the country, which has been facing, since 2014, a civil war between the government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Huti movement, which comes to the defense of the Shiite Zaidi majority. An estimated 100,000 people died during the conflict.

The actress is on the mission as a special envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and made a post on her Instagram about her commitment to the country.

“I landed in Aden, to meet displaced families and refugees for the UNHCR and show my support for the people of Yemen. I will do my best to communicate as the days go by,” the artist began.

Jolie further commented on the war between Russia and Ukraine: “While we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I am here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace.”

The actress explained about the sad reality of Yemen: “The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, where a civilian is killed or injured every hour in 2022. A war-torn economy, and more than 20 million Yemenis depending of humanitarian assistance to survive”.

Angelina also published a photo stressing that we cannot be selective about the world’s conflicts: “This week, a million people were forced to flee the horrible war in Ukraine. If we have learned anything from this shocking situation, it is that we cannot be selective about who deserves support and what rights we defend. Everyone deserves the same compassion. The lives of civilian victims of conflict everywhere are of equal value. After seven years of war, the people of Yemen need protection, support, and above all, peace”.